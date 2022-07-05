Local jail bookings were light over the holiday weekend. Most bookings occurred the Friday prior to Independence Day. Most charges were drug- or court-related, as usual. Probation violations and contempt of court made their usual appearances on rolls as well.
Boyd County Detention Center
• Akayla Cummings, 23, of Huntington, was booked Friday on contempt of court.
• Ruby Ray, 40, of Rush, was booked Friday on a probation violation.
• Steven S. Smith, 36, of Ashland, was booked Friday on a judge hold.
• Zachary R. Adkins, 29, of Catlettsburg, was booked Friday on contempt of court.
• Chico Mason, 47, of Houston, was booked Saturday on fourth-degree assault — dating violence.
• Dustin B. Jones, 35, of Hueysville, was booked Saturday on fourth-degree assault — domestic violence.
• Alisha C. Phillips, 37, of Ashland, was booked Sunday on first-degree, first-offense possession of a controlled substance and buy or possess drug paraphernalia.
• Maddison E. Brown, 23, of Ashland, was booked Monday on DUI, failure of owner to maintain required insurance, no registration receipt and no registration plates.
• Ricky M. Watts, 49, of Greenup, was booked Monday on public intoxication of a controlled substance.
Big Sandy Regional
• Phillip G. Risner, 32, of Salyersville, was booked Friday on second-degree unlawful imprisonment, second-degree disorderly conduct, menacing and resisting arrest.
• Darin R. Gullett, 46, of Salyersville, was booked Friday on second-degree disorderly conduct, drinking an alcoholic beverage in public place and alcoholic intoxication in a public place — third or greater offense in 12 months.
• Frank L. Castle, 41, of Tutor Key, was booked Friday on two counts of contempt of court and one count of failure to appear.
• Michael Harmon, 32, of Louisa, was booked Friday on two bench warrants for court and one count of first-degree, first-offense possession of a controlled substance.
• Kimberly A. Compton, 37, of Salyersville, was booked Saturday on contempt of court.
• Carrie L. Cothron, 45, of Ashland, was booked Saturday on failure to appear.
• Micheal R. Compton, 40, of Salyersville, was booked Sunday on contempt of court.
• Terry J. Cobern, 44, of Salyersville, was booked Sunday on second-degree fleeing or evading police on foot and a bench warrant for court.
• Joshua Howard, 41, of Salyersville, was booked Sunday on violating a Kentucky EPO/DVO.
• Amy N. Morris, 42, of Salyersville, was booked Sunday on a warrant.
• Tracy R. Coffey, 49, of Salyersville, was booked Sunday on contempt of court.
• Doyle K. Patrick, 52, of Salyersville, was booked Sunday on two counts of contempt of court.
• Arthur R. Jude, 38, of Inez, was booked Sunday on first-degree, first-offense possession of a controlled substance and a bench warrant for court.
• April McCarty, 31, of Hagerhill, was booked Monday on public intoxication of a controlled substance, third-degree criminal trespassing and fourth-degree assault.
• Delana Ramey, 45, of Langley, was booked Monday on first-degree, first-offense possession of a controlled substance, buy or possess drug paraphernalia and failure to appear.
• John P. Richmond, 41, of Langley, was booked Monday on first-degree, first-offense possession of a controlled substance and buy or possess drug paraphernalia.
• Chase Hale, 18, of Lovely, was booked Monday on second-degree disorderly conduct, menacing and resisting arrest.
• Kimberly M. Hayden, 44, of Thelma, was booked Monday on endangering the welfare of a minor, first-degree, first-offense possession of a controlled substance and buy or possess drug paraphernalia.
• Jonathon C. Owens, 34, of Paintsville, was booked Monday on second-degree indecent exposure and public intoxication of a controlled substance.
Carter County
• Will Pope, 47, of Detroit, was booked Friday as a federal inmate.
• Mark D. Fannin, 57, of Olive Hill, was booked Friday on drug court.
• Bryant Bowling, 44, of Grayson, was booked Saturday on three counts of failure to appear, and single counts of first-degree, first offense possession of a controlled substance, operating on a suspended or revoked license and seven additional traffic violations.
• Kenneth W. Sammons, 46, of Olive Hill, was booked Monday on first-degree, first-offense possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance, operating on a suspended or revoked license, three additional traffic violations and two counts of non-payment of court costs, fees or fines.
Greenup County
• Tyler L. Nethercutt, 28, of Ashland, was booked Saturday on contempt of court.
Rowan County
• Clint Hayes, 29, of Morehead, was booked Friday on public intoxication of a controlled substance.
• Cody D. Maggard, 31, of Salt Lick, was booked Friday on a fugitive from another state warrant.
• Deanna Gayheart, 28, of Wellington, was booked Friday on first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree, first-offense possession of a controlled substance, buy or possess drug paraphernalia and fourth-degree assault — domestic violence.
• Dottie Cassell, 51, of Morehead, was booked Friday on operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance, third-degree possession of a controlled substance, prescription controlled substance not in proper container, buy or possess drug paraphernalia, operating on a suspended or revoked license, reckless driving, disregarding traffic light and three additional traffic violations.
• Elizabeth Caldwell, 37, of Carlisle, was booked Friday on a probation violation.
• William A. Johnston, 43, of Morehead, was booked Friday on first-degree, first-offense possession of a controlled substance, buy or possess drug paraphernalia, operating on a suspended or revoked license, failure to wear seat belts and four additional traffic violations.
• Autumn Gibson, 24, of Mount Sterling, was booked Saturday on first-degree, first-offense possession of a controlled substance and buy or possess drug paraphernalia.
• Deborah Burges, 40, of Owingsville, was booked Saturday on first-degree, first-offense possession of a controlled substance and buy of possess drug paraphernalia.
• Harvie Moore, 54, of Sandy Hook, was booked Sunday on operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance and failure to wear seat belts.
• Joshua Goodwin, 26, of Morehead, was booked Monday on endangering the welfare of a minor, trafficking in marijuana, buy or possess drug paraphernalia, operating on a suspended or revoked license, failure to notify address change to department of transportation and failure to wear seat belts.