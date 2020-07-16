The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department announced four new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. Greenup County’s health department reported one additional case.
In Boyd County, a 65-year-old male, 19-year-old male, 22-year-old female and 16-year-old female are each in home isolation. The county’s case count stands at 111. There are 41 active cases and there have been 67 recoveries. Three Boyd County residents have died.
A 20-year-old male is in home isolation in Greenup County, where there have been 47 cases in all — 28 have recovered and 19 are active.
There are at least 58 cases in Carter County.