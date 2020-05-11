The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department announced four additional cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday, moving the county’s total number of cases to 36.
The health department didn’t release specifics on any of the new patients.
Of the 36 total cases, 23 patients have recovered. There have been three deaths.
In all, the health department has reported 1,302 performed tests in Boyd County as well as 1,071 tests conducted at the FIVCO Kroger Drive-Thru.
The Greenup County Health Department reported one more case on Monday, pushing its tally to 13. The latest positive patient is a 73-year-old male in home isolation.
There have been 931 tests performed in Greenup County, including 901 that yielded negative results. Eleven Greenup County patients have recovered. There have been no deaths.
Carter County’s total remained at six after a case-free day.