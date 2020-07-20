The Greenup County Health Department announced four additional cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday.
A 58-year-old male, 82-year-old male and 35-year-old male tested positive. A 16-year-old female did as well. Three of the four cases are travel-related.
There is one new case of COVID-19 in Boyd County, according to the health department — a 21-year-old female is in home isolation.
There have been 123 total cases in Boyd County, according to the health department. Seventy-six people have recovered from the virus in Boyd County.
In all, there have been 23,414 total reported cases in Kentucky, including 979 announced on Sunday.
A total of 533,453 tests have been conducted in Kentucky — 4.4% have yielded positive results. There have been 6,876 recoveries and 671 deaths.