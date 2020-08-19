The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department announced four new cases of COVID-19 in its release on Wednesday.
All four are in respective home isolation — three females, ages 70, 88 and 71, and a 32-year-old male.
There have been 211 total cases in Boyd County, including 183 patients who have recovered.
The Greenup County Health Department reported one additional case on Wednesday — a 35-year-old male is in home isolation with a travel-related case. There have been 157 positive cases in Greenup County, according to the health department — 102 have recovered. There are 53 active cases in the county.
The Carter County Health Department had not released a report as of 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, but it did announce one additional case on Tuesday, pushing the county’s tally to 111 — 104 have recovered.