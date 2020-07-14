The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department announced four additional cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday.
Two females, ages, 22 and 45, are in respective home isolation. Two males, ages 43 and 90, are each in hospital isolation.
There are 40 active cases of COVID-19 in Boyd County. Sixty-two Boyd County residents have recovered from COVID-19. There have been three deaths.
In all, there have been 105 cases of COVID-19 in Boyd County — 20 of them were reported over the past three days.
According to Jeff Barker, Carter County’s health director, there have been 58 total cases in Carter County.
Greenup County’s health department issued a release on Tuesday that included one positive patient. A 51-year-old female is in home isolation. It is not a travel-related case. She makes the 44th total case in Greenup County.