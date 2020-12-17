The Greenup County Health Department announced four additional COVID-positive deaths late Wednesday.
A 74-year-old male, a 64-year-old female, a 78-year-old male and a 52-year-old male died after having tested positive for the coronavirus. The number of COVID-positive deaths in Greenup County stands at 24.
The health department also listed 25 new cases, with patients ranging from ages 4 to 88. There have been 1,964 positive cases in Greenup County, including 1,355 recoveries and 585 active.
The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department reported 51 new cases on Thursday — 23 of them are tied to the Boyd County Detention Center, which has had more than 200 total cases at this point during the pandemic.
Of the 28 general-population cases, 17 females, ages 4, 20, 21, 23, 32, 38, 40, 45, 48, 51, 52, 55 (hospitalized), 65, 65 (hospitalized), 68, 79 and 86, and 11 males, ages 5 months, 28, 37, 43, 44, 45, 47, 54, 54, 61 and 73, have tested positive. There have been 2,673 cases in Boyd County, including 1,579 recoveries and 40 COVID-positive deaths.
The Carter County Health Department announced 30 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, pushing the county’s tally to 1,118.