The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department has reported four COVID-positive deaths over the past two days.
The health department announced three on Monday. A 46-year-old male, 72-year-old female and 91-year-old female died after having tested positive for COVID-19. A 74-year-old female, it listed in Tuesday’s report, has also died after having tested positive. The four deaths bring the toll to 38.
Forty-three new positive cases were listed on reports from the last two days, including 20 on Monday and 23 on Tuesday.
There have been 2,601 positive tests among Boyd County residents, including 1,355 recoveries.
Forty-two of the most recent 43 cases are in home isolation. One — a 72-year-old male — is hospitalized.
The Greenup County Health Department was closed on Tuesday because of both internet and power issues. It announced just nine new cases on Monday.
The Carter County Health Department reported eight more cases on Monday night.