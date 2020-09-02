GREENUP The Greenup County Detention Center is no longer accepting new inmates due to four positive coronavirus tests, authorities have confirmed.
As of Monday, new arrests in Greenup County were being taken to Boyd for booking and lodging, Boyd County Jailer Bill Hensley confirmed. Hensley said the Boyd County Detention Center will be housing Greenup inmates until the situation is straightened out.
Greenup County Health Department director Chris Crum confirmed four positive cases at the jail, none being inmates. He could not confirm what duties the infected performed at the jail.
Three of the people infected were from Greenup County and one from Boyd County, Crum said. He said contact tracing is underway in both counties.
Crum said testing at the facility is ongoing.
The Daily Independent reached out the Greenup County Detention Center and Jailer Mike Worthington, but no calls were returned as of Wednesday.
