ASHLAND After being chosen by all four judges on the TV talent show “The Voice,” Catlettsburg resident Holly Forbes will be on Team — well, that's a mystery at the moment.
The 31-year-old performed for the first time on Monday, singing Elton John’s “Rocket Man.” She viewed the show at The Mill Cafe and Bakery with about 30 supporters. Her choice of judges was a cliffhanger for Tuesday night’s show.
Forbes’ sister, Erika Forbes, said family and close friends attended the spur-of-the-moment watch party.
“Holly’s performance had nearly all of us feeling emotional. It was so incredible seeing her on stage and seeing how much all of the judges loved her,” said Erika Forbes, 33. “It was honestly just a really special moment and we were all overwhelmed with happiness and pride for Holly.”
She said she and Holly had fun growing up together and sang constantly.
“We always would buy karaoke CDs and sing them together in our bedroom over and over. Our dad, Holly, and I also sang together as a gospel trio for years and traveled to churches all over the Tri-State, which was so much fun,” she continued. “We knew she had a really special talent from a very young age. She would spend hours listening to songs from artists she admired, learning how to use her voice like they did. It was really amazing to see her teach herself to sing like that.”
Erika Forbes said nobody knew what to expect during blind auditions during Monday night’s show.
“We were sure they would love her, but I don’t think any of us expected that all of the judges would turn their chairs within the first 30 seconds,” she said. “We were all absolutely thrilled, crying, hugging each other, just so proud and happy that they all wanted to work with her.”
Her road to success is long. Her sister said she has worked at singing since she was a child. She also has a job at Autism Services Center, she raises her two children and sings with Holly and the Guy and Qiet. “She has an incredible natural talent and the kindest heart, and I am so excited that people locally and around the country are finally getting to hear her,” she said.
Ashland City Commissioner Josh Blanton said he and his wife, Cesiah, are fans and have attended many of Forbes’ shows. He said they were invited to the watch party because they are supporters of local artists and Forbes appreciates that.
“My reaction was excitement and happiness for Holly and her family, as well as our community,” Blanton said. “Locally, we have known how talented she is for a while, so it was great to see her share her talent with the world.”
He said the atmosphere at the party was very loving.
“It was touching to see her share this moment with her family and how proud they are of her,” he said. “She is an amazing person and truly deserves this. Our area continues to produce amazing musical talent and seeing them recognized on a national level is wonderful and inspiring. We need to continue to support them and encourage their success as much as possible.”
Alicen Brook Moore is a distant cousin of Forbes’. Although she didn’t attend the watch party, she said she watched at home and thought Forbes was “sensational.”
“As a singer myself, I feel what makes a great performer is not only being able hit the ‘high’ notes, it’s telling the story of the song. Holly performs well, because she tells the story. This just shows she’s a beautiful soul, not only on the outside but on the inside as well,” Moore said, noting Forbes has posted videos on YouTube. “Holly always sings from the heart — on stage, behind a keyboard, with an acoustic guitar. Whatever background music she uses, you still feel it. She always delivers the same.”
Faith Fountain, of Ashland, said she was aware of Holly Forbes’ talent and became friends with her when she sang at a women’s conference they both attended in 2019. She was not surprised by her reception on “The Voice.”
“I didn’t expect anything less,” Fountain said, adding seeing her perform on the show was emotional for her. “It kind of melted my heart. I know she just gives everything she has and you can tell when she sings how much passion she has and what she cares about when she sings a song.”
Fountain said the quiet room of friends and family turned awestruck as Forbes performed.
“It was like, ‘Wow, this person is in our presence,’ and we just celebrated her and her accomplishments. She really deserves it.”
Not only is she talented, Fountain said, she’s a good person.
“She’s like literally the sweetest person ever and so humble,” she said.
Singer-songwriter Devin Hale of Ashland met Holly Forbes when they were students at Poage Elementary School.
“We have been friends since the second grade,” Hale said. “Her performance of ‘Rocket Man’ put chills down my spine. A classic song like I had never heard before. And you could feel so much love in the room as we all watched together. Hearing those artists comment on what we have known all along was very special.”
Alan Brown, lead singer of the band Corduroy Brown, also has known Forbes for a while.
"She's one of those people who are so genuine but don't like to boast their talents," Brown said. "We've been fortunate to do a lot of shows together and she's a lifelong friend, even beyond music."
He said the mood at the watch party was anticipatory, the attendees made up of close friends and family.
"After every commercial break, we kept getting more antsy to see if she was next. NBC is doing a lot of teasers for her. It’s so incredible and so well-deserved that she is getting this love and attention," he said. "I've been so fortunate to see Holly perform several times over the last five or six years, but last night she really turned on the jets. She has so much vocal range on tap and she went all in last night. She’s got a lot more in tank. That's the crazy thing: Her talent and abilities are endless and I'm so excited for everyone to see her do her thing."
(606) 326-2661 |