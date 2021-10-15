ASHLAND Miss Kentucky United States Faith Fountain has returned from the Miss United States pageant with a title that might be the most important one.
With 1,903 votes, she won Popular Choice. The votes show her hometown gave her its support.
“I think (I got so much support) because a lot of people see what I do here in the community and they share the share passion and the same goals as me, and I believe they want to support me just as I support them,” said Fountain, 33.
In 2019, Fountain competed in Ms. Kentucky United States and was named Miss Congeniality. The city of Ashland proclaimed Feb. 26, 2019 Faith Fountain Day in honor of that win. This was her first national pageant.
As Miss Kentucky United States, Fountain will make appearances at events, but she said her top priority will be to support her platform, which is volunteerism.
“My goal throughout the year of being Miss Kentucky United States is to establish a volunteer program in high schools for students to provide volunteer hours and help students discover career opportunities,” she said. “I’ll start with Ashland and see where it goes and then go through Kentucky.”
She said her love of volunteerism was handed down to her by her grandfather, Tommie Fountain, who died in 2018.
“Granddad took me to nursing homes and mowing lawns — anywhere I was with Granddad, he was big person in the community as far as helping others,” Fountain said. “My family tells me I'm carrying on his legacy, and that means a lot to me.”
She said she appreciates the support she got from the Ashland area.
“I’m just thankful I live in an awesome community that cares about what I care about, about my passion, and that they want to see it come to life,” she said. “I’m so thankful for that, like big.”
