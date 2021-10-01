ASHLAND Faith Fountain, who recently was named Ms. Kentucky, will compete next week for Ms. United States.
Fountain of Ashland will compete in preliminaries at 7 p.m. Tuesday; finals will be at 8 p.m. on Wednesday.
"I can't wait to represent Kentucky and Ashland," she said.
Fountain will greet supporters from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at The Mill Bakery and Cafe in Ashland and will leave later in the day.
"I'm beyond thankful for your support, love and encouragement," she said.
The program may be seen at https://streaming.unitedstatescrown.com/.