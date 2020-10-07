ASHLAND Foundation for the Tri-State Community has announced a new CEO and a new president, a change that’s been years in the making.
Mary Witten Wiseman, who has served as president of the foundation since December 1993, has been named Chief Executive Officer. Kathryn Davis Lamp, who has served in the position of vice president and general counsel since April 2013, has assumed the role of president.
“This is something that has been on the books and in our plans for a couple of years,” Wiseman said. “Kathryn has been here almost seven and a half years and having her here is the perfect transition into the future. She’s an estate planning attorney and that’s exactly the type of discipline we need going forward.”
Christopher J. Plybon, chairman of the foundation’s Board of Trustees, called Lamp an asset.
“In addition to her training as an estate planning attorney, Kathryn brings a love for the community and a commitment to make it a better place for all its citizens,” he said.
Before joining the foundation, Lamp, an Ashland native, was an attorney in the Trusts and Estates Group of Huddleston Bolen (now Dinsmore & Shohl).
Because the foundation supports a wide variety of interests, Lamp said her day-to-day job is interesting.
"We get to work with the people in this area who really want to make a difference," she said. "We work out the details and the technical stuff so they can focus on what their dream is. It’s one of the most fun and rewarding places to be and to able to make that impact on the region."
Wiseman said she’s looking ahead to retirement in about four years.
"I love my job and I’m not yet ready to retire," she said, noting the foundation’s new software is helping get old records organized and ready to be accessed after she’s retired.
During Wiseman’s tenure, the foundation’s assets have risen from $3.5 million to more than $28 million; more than $33.1 million has been raised and more than $22.5 million has been distributed in grants and program activities.
“Mary Witten has played a pivotal role in the growth and development of the foundation over the past 27 years," Plybon said. "She will remain at the helm of the foundation for several more years, providing strong leadership, stewardship and knowledge of the community, as Kathryn transitions into the executive position.”
The foundation serves the greater Ashland, Huntington and Ironton area, with the mission to build community wealth to permanently support local nonprofits and special projects. For more information, call the office at (606) 324-3888 or email info@tristatefoundation.org.
