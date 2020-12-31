Foundation for the Tri-State announced endowment grants totaling more than $75,000 for 2020.
Foundation’s 21st Century Endowment Fund grants added up to $76,785, designated for 17 tri-state organizations. The grants help organizations adapt to COVID-19 challenges and helped non-profits pilot and expand program offerings, according to Foundation for the Tri-State CEO Mary Witten Wiseman.
“Through the generosity of our donors, the 21st Century Endowment continues to grow and awards more grant dollars each year,” Wiseman said.
The awards are for the following organizations and projects: Alchemy Theatre, Ashland Breakfast Kiwanis Club, Ashland Downtown Flowers, Ashland Independent Schools, Big Brother Big Sisters of the Tri-State, Boyd County Fiscal Court (Armco Park), Boys and Girls Club of Huntington, City of Huntington Foundation, Friends of the Children, Habitat for Humanity of the Tri-State, Huntington Museum of Art, Huntington YMCA, Marshall University Foundation, Paramount Arts Center, River Valley Child Development Services, The Salvation Army of Huntington and The Wild Ramp.
Pam Potter, Foundation for the Tri-State’s 2020 grant committee chair, realized the foundation’s value throughout this process.
“The new and innovative ideas they create to address such a wide range of needs is truly remarkable,” Potter said. “I am sure many people in the area see the great work done by these organizations without realizing that their contributions to the foundation helped make it possible.”
Foundation for the Tri-State awards these endowment fund grants each quarter. Non-profit organizations in Boyd, Greenup, Lawrence (Ohio), Cabell and Wayne (West Virginia) counties may apply.
Visit tristatefoundation.org for more information.