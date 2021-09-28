The Foundation for the Tri-State Community, Inc., has presented 44 scholarships and awards totaling $50,320, according to Foundation CEO Mary Witten Wiseman.
“The organizations and individuals that provided the funds for these scholarships make it possible for these talented students to pursue their dreams and goals,” Wiseman said. “These scholarships help offset the cost of college and other continuing education.”
The recipients are as follows (by school):
Ashland Blazer
• Thomas Skaggs: Ashland Class of 1939
• Hayden Stroth: Billy Gammon Memorial
• Caleb Tackett: James A. Anderson Jr. Scholar Athlete
• Benjamin Acuff: Ashland Women’s Club
• Carley Cullop: Ashland Women’s Club, Courtney Thomas Memorial
• Carlie Williams: Michael David Daniels Scholarship
• Katherine Hutchison: Janet Nunley Scholarship
Boyd County
• Catherine Conley: Billie B. Little Scholarship, Dorothy Murphy Scholarship
• Trent Litteral: Golden Eagle Scholarship
East Carter
• Makenzie Burnett: Deborah’s Porch Scholarship
Greenup County
• Emma Boggs: Craig Thompson Memorial
Lawrence County
• Jacob Webb: Kitchen Good Will, Oren and Patty Justice
• Aubrey West: Ward and Irene Patton Outstanding Graduate
Madison Central
• Vanessa Velazquez-Martinez: Kentucky Migrant
Pikeville
• Jewel Booher: Judith Paige Johnson Memorial
Rose Hill
• Eliza Crawford: Dorothy Murphy Scholarship, Rep. Don Farley Memorial
Russell
• Carolyn Whitt: Anne and John P. Ward Memorial
• Daniel Blanton: Morning Has Broken Scholarship
• Sydney Hieneman: Chad Gabbard Memorial
• Bailee Smith: Oren and Patty Justice Scholarship
Ironton
• Willis York: Jamie Sue Barker Memorial
• Makayla Collins: Lacey Parnell Memorial
• Lance Rand: Iron City Auto Club
Ironton St. Joe
• James Damron: LP-JOMAR Scholarship
• Emma Whaley: Jane McConnell Scholarship
• Jared Johnson: Ironton Area Kiwanis Club Scholarship
Symmes Valley
• Laykin Hayes: Lowell and Dorothy Gornall Viking I Scholarship
• Eleanor Johnson: Gornall Viking III Scholarship
Huntington
• Luke Lovejoy: Dick Griffith Scholarship
Spring Valley
• Caroline Asbury: Matthews Family Scholarship