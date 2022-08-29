ASHLAND The Foundation for the Tri-State Community Inc. has awarded scholarships and awards totaling $53,027, Foundation CEO Mary Witten Wiseman said.
“The organizations and individuals that provided the funds for these scholarships make it possible for these talented students to pursue their dreams and goals,” Wiseman said. “These scholarships help offset the cost of college and other continuing education.”
The 2022 scholarship and award recipients are:
Kentucky
Boyd County: Tiffany Amos, recipient of the Dorothy Murphy Scholarship; Waylon Smith, recipient of the Ashland Women’s Club Scholarship.
East Carter: Maci Moore, recipient of the Deborah’s Porch Scholarship.
Excelsior Academy Homeschool: Mary Lara Hardesty, recipient of the Golden Eagle Scholarship.
Fairview: Melody Williams, recipient of the Ashland Women’s Club Scholarship.
Greenup County: Sierra Ervin, recipient of the Craig Thompson Memorial Scholarship.
Lawrence County: Rikki Staniford, recipient of the Kitchen Good Will Scholarship and Oren and Patty Justice Scholarship; Thomas Bryce Blevins, recipient of the Ward and Irene Patton Outstanding Graduate Award.
Ashland Blazer: Abby Zornes, recipient of the Ashland High School Class of 1939 Scholarship; Eric Billips, recipient of the Billy Gammon Memorial Scholarship; Zane Christian, ; recipient of the James A. Anderson Jr. Scholar Athlete Award; Patricia Crouch, recipient of the Courtney Thomas Memorial Scholarship; Alyssa Tygart, recipient of the Janet Nunley Scholarship; Kinsey Duncan, recipient of the John W. Estep Jr. Scholarship for Career and Technical Education; Hannah Greene, recipient of the Representative Don Farley Memorial Scholarship; Sophie Pierzala, recipient of the Matthews Family Scholarship; Spencer Greene, recipient of the Dorothy Murphy Scholarship; Elizabeth Davis, recipient of the Golden Eagle Scholarship.
Pikeville: Kelcie Adams, recipient of the Judith Paige Johnson Memorial Scholarship.
Raceland-Worthington: Charlee Billions, recipient of the Shane Paul Davidson Scholarship.
Russell: Allison Rulen, recipient of the Billie B. Little Scholarship; Raegan Williams, recipient of the Anne and John P. Ward Memorial Scholarship and the Oren and Patty Justice Scholarship; Sadie Hill, recipient of the Morning Has Broken Scholarship; Maxwell Coburn, recipient of the Chad Gabbard Memorial Scholarship and the Michael David Daniels Scholarship.
Ohio
Chesapeake: Chloe Hayes, recipient of the Edith A. Woodard Scholarship.
Ironton: Natalie Wilds, recipient of the Jamie Sue Barker Memorial Scholarship; Kayleigh Collins, recipient of the Lacey Parnell Memorial Scholarshi ; Emily Campbell, recipient of the Ironton Area Kiwanis Club Scholarship; Kendrick Barron, recipient of the Dick Griffith Scholarship.
South Point: Alexis Johnsom, recipient of the Tara Layne Odishoo Scholarship.
Ironton St. Joseph: Chloe Sheridan, recipient of the LP-JOMAR Scholarship; Dru Canter, recipient of the Jane McConnell Memorial Scholarship.
Symmes Valley: Hailee Gordon, recipient of the Lowell and Dorothy Gornall Viking I Scholarship; Kylee Jenkins, recipient of the Gornall Viking III.