ASHLAND Thirty-nine scholarships and awards totaling $54,700 have been presented to students from funds at the Foundation for the Tri-State Community, Inc., according to Foundation CEO Mary Witten Wiseman.
“The organizations and individuals that provided the funds for these scholarships make it possible for these talented students to pursue their dreams and goals,” Wiseman said. “These scholarships help offset the cost of college and other continuing education.”
The 2023 scholarship and award recipients from the area are:
• Boyd County High School: Recipient of the Dorothy Murphy Scholarship is Kiersten McKnight; recipient of the John W. Estep, Jr. Scholarship for Career and Technical Education is Rylan Holbrook.
• East Carter High School: Recipient of the Deborah’s Porch Scholarship is Addison Riley Hall.
• Fairview High School: Recipient of the Ashland Women’s Club Scholarship is Tanner Johnson; recipient of the Dorothy Murphy Scholarship is Elaina Jones.
• Greenup County High School: Recipient of the Craig Thompson Memorial Scholarship is Ryan Schulz; recipients of the Oren and Patty Justice Scholarship are Eli Hamm and Ryleigh Duncan.
• Lawrence County (Ky.) High School: Recipient of the Kitchen Good Will Scholarship is Emily Neal; recipient of the Ward and Irene Patton Outstanding Graduate Award is Kensley Feltner.
• Paul G. Blazer High School: Recipient of the Ashland High School Class of 1939 Scholarship is Gracie Madden; recipient of the Billy Gammon Memorial Scholarship is Isaiah Luckett; recipient of the James A. Anderson, Jr. Scholar Athlete Award is Aubree Hay; recipient of the Courtney Thomas Memorial Scholarship is Alexandrea Fannin; recipient of the Janet Nunley Scholarship is Gracen Layman; recipient of the Representative Don Farley Memorial Scholarship is Abigail Meek; recipient of the Ashland Women’s Club Scholarship is Sydney Clark; recipient of the Michael David Daniels Scholarship and Roy and Mary Ward Scholarship is Abby Leeper.
• Raceland-Worthington High School: Recipient of the Shane Paul Davidson Scholarship and Chad Gabbard Memorial Scholarship is Samuel Coldiron.
• Russell High School: Recipient of the Billie B. Little Scholarship is Alivia Dean; recipient of the Anne and John P. Ward Memorial Scholarship is McKenzie Haggard; recipient of the Morning Has Broken Scholarship is Kaylie Conley.
• Chesapeake High School: Recipient of the Edith A. Woodard Scholarship and the Matthews Family Scholarship is Alysha Lowe.
• South Point High School: Recipient of the Tara Layne Odishoo Scholarship is Ameeya Johnson; recipient of the Boys and Girls Club of Ironton Scholarship is Victoriano Betanco Mendez.
• St. Joseph High School (Ironton): Recipient of the LP-JOMAR Scholarship is Gracie Damron; recipient of the Jane McConnell Memorial Scholarship is Zachary Johnson; recipient of the Ironton Area Kiwanis Club Scholarship is Matthew Heighton.
• Symmes Valley High School: Recipient of the Lowell and Dorothy Gornall Viking I Scholarship is Carly Durst; recipient of the Gornall Viking III Scholarship is Carlie Hyder.