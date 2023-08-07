Ashland, KY (41101)

Today

Thunderstorms - some locally heavy downpours are possible, especially during the afternoon hours. Storms could contain damaging winds. High 79F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Low 63F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.