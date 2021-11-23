ASHLAND Dr. Jim Gifford, CEO and Senior Editor for the Jesse Stuart Foundation, spoke to the Ashland Rotary on Monday.
Gifford shared a few stories about his time at the foundation, but the bulk of his talk concerned a new book he recently edited for the foundation. The book, “Appalachian Murders and Mysteries,” has a true crime theme, and is composed of stories taken from Kentucky, Ohio and West Virginia.
“One of the things I like best about this book, and the other books that I do, is that they are true,” Gifford said. “And one of the things that you will enjoy in the reading of these stories is that they are true and many of you who are my age — over 50 — will remember them.”
Gifford, who is just short of 78 years of age, enjoyed a laugh at the reference. Gifford went on to say that there were 24 stories written by 17 writers he considered to be exceptional.
“This includes two Kentucky judges, Lew Nichols and John David Preston,” Gifford said. “And because they are murder stories, it is interesting to have a jurist’s insight.
“This is just an appetizer,” Gifford said as he introduced one of the stories contained in the volume. “Hopefully it will whet your appetite and make you want to read more.”
The story in question was what Gifford said many remember as the Ashland Tragedy that occurred in December 1881. The case involved three young people alone in a home in Catlettsburg, decorating their Christmas Tree, Gifford said, when three men broke into the home. The home invasion resulted in the murder of the three young people, and then the perpetrators set fire to the home in an attempt to cover the murders.
Another story from which Gifford shared highlights was a case in the 1950s when a cheerleader was murdered in Paintsville. The murder occurred as the victim was walking home, and Gifford said that the local law enforcement — due to inexperience or incompetence — contaminated most of the evidence.
According to Gifford, three different people actually confessed to the crime, but no one was convicted. The mishandling of evidence also prevented future law enforcement officials from effectively revisiting the case, Gifford said.
“Appalachian Murders and Mysteries” is available now for $30 from the Jesse Stuart Foundation. Currently the foundation’s doors are not open to the public due to COVID-19, but if an individual has been vaccinated and wishes to come by to pick up a copy, Gifford said that arrangements can be made. For more information, call (606) 326-1667, email jsf@jsfbooks.com or visit www.jsfbooks.com.