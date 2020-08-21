ASHLAND The Foundation for the Tri-State Community has awarded 49 scholarships and awards totaling $72,585 to young men and women foundation President Mary Witten Wiseman said.
“The organizations and individuals that provided the funds for these scholarships make it possible for these talented students to pursue their dreams and goals,” Wiseman said. “These scholarships help offset the cost of college and other continuing education.”
The 2020 scholarship and award recipients from Kentucky schools include:
• From Boyd County High School, recipient of the Ashland Woman’s Club Scholarship is Sokha Chou; recipient of the Dorothy Murphy Scholarship is Hannah Taylor; recipients of the AK Steel Self-Reliance Award are Olivia Mulhearn (first place) and Dustin Gifford (third place).
• From East Carter High School, recipient of the Deborah’s Porch Scholarship is Gabriella Burton.
• From Fairview High School, recipient of the Sam L. and Mollie Gatrell Scholarship is Madison Shaffer; recipient of the Oren and Patty Justice Scholarship is Jordan Meeks; recipient of the AK Steel Self-Reliance Award is Rachel Hanshaw (fourth place).
• From Greenup County High School, recipient of the Craig Thompson Memorial Scholarship is Abigail Quillen.
• From John Hardin High School, recipient of the Kentucky Migrant Scholarship is Dulce Diaz.
• From Lawrence County High School, recipient of the Lawrence County Goodwill Scholarship is Alexander Ratliff; recipient of the Ward and Irene Patton Outstanding Graduate Award is Allyson Moore.
• From Ashland Blazer High School, recipient of the Ashland High School Class of 1939 Scholarship and the Oren and Patty Justice Scholarship is William Kelley; recipient of the John W. Estep, Jr. Scholarship for Career and Technical Education is Maggie Thompson; recipient of the Billy Gammon Memorial Scholarship is Blake Hester; recipient of the James A. Anderson, Jr. Scholar Athlete Award is Langley Sebastian; recipient of the Sam L. and Mollie Gatrell Scholarship is Hollie Hedrick; recipient of the Ashland Women’s Club Scholarship is Ian Shumate; recipient of the Michael David Daniels Scholarship is Sydney Sorrell, recipient of the Representative Don Farley Memorial Scholarship is Cameron Marushi; recipient of the Courtney Thomas Memorial Scholarship and Janet Nunley Scholarship is Mary Betsy Germann; recipients of the AK Steel Self-Reliance Award are Mary Betsy Germann (second place) and Emma Hill (third place).
• From Pikeville High School, recipient of the Judith Paige Johnson Memorial Scholarship is Kaila Maree Zacarias.
• From Rose Hill Christian School, recipient of the AK Steel “Sebald” Self-Reliance Award is Stephan Barker (fourth place).
• From Russell High School, recipient of the Billie B. Little Scholarship is Brayden Pack; recipient of the Anne and John P. Ward Memorial Scholarship is Hannah Howell; recipient of the Morning Has Broken Scholarship is Charles Bechtel; recipient of the Chad Gabbard Memorial Scholarship is Maxton Cantrell; recipients of the AK Steel Self-Reliance Award are Joshua Griffith (first place) and Maxton Cantrell (second place).