ASHLAND
Whitney Johnson didn’t set out to be a social influencer.
“I used to think the term was off putting and I viewed it as a person on the internet who would try to annoy you into buying something or was a supermodel or something,” the Lawrence County native said. “I’ve totally changed my mind on that.”
Johnson, who recently won an Appalachian Arts and Entertainment Award for Best Media Influencer, is sharing her love of everything Appalachian at appalachianforager.com, showing how to forage, how she can “cook like your mawmaw.” She offers classes and workshops and sells items, including quilts and pillows made by her mother, beard oil, lip balm, face wash, tea and other items she had with what she’s foraged.
Bringing joy
She’s also made appearances on local television and shares videos on TikTok, Facebook and other social media outlets. She has hundreds of thousands of followers.
“I am sharing my love and crafts with others in hopes that maybe they will try it or find even a kernel of joy in it like I do,” Johnson said. “I feel that I do this in a no-fuss, fun, down to earth way which makes what I do more approachable and doable for other people. I think this is why I have gained the following I have and I think this is also a reason why I was selected for the APPY award. I like to be my gritty and authentic self at all times and I think that presence is important on social media when so many things are curated toward perfection.”
Johnson said interest in foraging and other “old ways” of problem solving has skyrocketed since the COVID-19 pandemic.
Gaining popularity
“I think a lot of people became more interested in nature and wild remedies while we were all locked up in our homes during the pandemic,” she said, noting staying home created an atmosphere that lends itself to do-it-yourself projects. Going outdoors was one of the few options for passing the time, and Johnson said she was happy to see people spending more time with nature.
“With illness floating around, I think others also started looking into plant medicine and preventative measures. I notice that I sold more tinctures and teas for respiratory health and immune support since COVID,” she said. “This intrigue and interest has continued to stick with folks and I’m seeing the foraging world continue to boom and I am here for it!”
Since childhood
As a child, Johnson loved the outdoors; she eventually began photographing what she saw on her hikes in the forest.
“I have also always been kinda goofy and ridiculous, so I started to incorporate that love for nature and improv silliness into creating little videos,” she said. “I had an Instagram account for a year or so before I got TikTok. I used to post a lot of stories on Instagram of cooking wild mushrooms and my friends were begging me to take it to TikTok. I finally gave in, posted a video on TikTok, and it blew up almost immediately. It was wild to watch, but it’s something I have thoroughly enjoyed so much.”
For those interested in foraging, Johnson said start by getting outside more and just looking at what is there.
“You’d be surprised to see things you’ve never seen before or noticed before just because you weren’t looking for it. There are mushrooms and plants of all colors, shapes, and sizes all around us at any given time,” she said, adding she has always taken photos, referred to regional field guides and researched the internet to learn more about her surroundings.
“It’s a super fulfilling experience to learn and utilize wild edibles. I continue to find something new all the time,” she said. “I always refer to it as a holistic experienced that I appreciate from start to finish. I get to go outside, find the wild food, bring it home, clean it, cook it, preserve it, and share it with others both in person and virtually. Ya can’t beat that!”