CATLETTSBURG A former educator was sentenced to six total years in a state penitentiary following an undercover sting by the Ashland Police Internet Crimes Against Children Unit.
In March 2019, Samuel Beason, 52, of Ashland, was booked into the Boyd County Detention Center after Beason participated in sexually motivated conversations with an undercover officer posed as a 14-year-old girl.
During the investigation, Ashland police obtained a subpoena allowing them to trace the location of the computer's IP address, leading them to Beason's home.
Beason faced six total counts of sexual crimes including possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor and procuring a minor to perform a sexual performance.
Beason resigned from his teaching position on the day of his arrest despite insisting he was innocent.
The case went all the way up until his jury trial was set to begin in August of this year.
With potential jurors lined up to enter the courtroom, an announcement was made by Commonwealth's Attorney Rhonda Copley and Floyd County Circuit Judge Johnny Ray Harris, who was called in to preside over the case, that a plea deal had been reached.
Out of the six-count indictment, Beason pleaded guilty to just two counts of possession of matter portraying sexual performance by a minor in exchange for three years on each count or six years total.
On Wednesday, Beason entered the courtroom alongside his defense attorney, Michael "Frenchie" Curtis, and family members.
Before the official sentencing, Beason and his counsel reviewed the pre-sentence investigation report consisting of background information that is then provided to the court, probation and parole and the Department of Corrections.
The hearing began with housekeeping and minor corrections to the report including updated medical information and Beason's education level. Curtis notified Judge Harris that Beason had earned his master's degree from Morehead State University.
Four of the counts against Beason were officially dismissed and Judge Harris stated the sentence and gave Beason credit for time served — three years, seven months and 13 days, according to Curtis.
Beason has been home on confinement for the majority of the past three years.
After the sentence was formally handed down, Harris instructed the bailiff to remand Beason into custody.
Beason, who remained silent during the exchange aside from being sworn in, glanced back to the gallery and appeared to hold back tears as he was led, uncuffed, out of the courtroom.
Beason is ordered to enroll in sex offender treatment while incarcerated and must register as a sex offender upon his release and for the remainder of his life.
