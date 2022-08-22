CATLETTSBURG A former Russell High School teacher's trial was set to begin on Monday but a guilty plea was entered just before jury selection.
Samuel Beason, 50, of Westwood, was arrested in March 2019, after an internet sting conducted by the Ashland Police Internet Crimes Against Children Unit.
The initial investigation began in January 2019 as part of an online probe into child exploitation, according to the affidavit.
Court documents state that an Ashland police officer went undercover and posed as a 14-year-old girl who then engaged in sexually motivated conversations with Beason.
Beason was accused of sending sexually inappropriate messages in hopes of obtaining explicit photographs from the minor. The investigators said Beason asked to engage in sexual acts as well, court records indicate.
Although Beason used the assumed name of Sam Davis, court documents show police obtained a subpoena to trace the computer IP address and tracked it to Beason's residence.
A search warrant was also issued and police confiscated a cell phone, a tablet computer and a laptop from Beason.
Beason resigned from Russell High School on the day of his arrest but proclaimed his innocence up until now.
In 2019, Beason's defense attorney, Michael "Frenchie" Curtis, said, "even if he was communicating with a 14-year-old girl, if he didn't take any substantial steps then there isn't any crime, in my opinion."
Beason's original charges included six felonies: one charge of unlawful use of electronic means to induce a minor to engage in sexual or other prohibited activities and five counts of possession or viewing of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor.
He pleaded not guilty to all six charges in 2019, denying ever having pictures of underage girls.
Curtis made sure to elaborate that "no students were involved at all," he said.
That all changed on Monday.
The third floor of Boyd County Circuit Court was packed full of potential jurors who arrived for jury selection that was set to begin at 9 a.m.
While two bailiffs stood guard at the door of the courtroom, attorneys were inside going back and forth with plea agreements.
After much patience, Floyd County Circuit Court Judge Johnny Ray Harris, who was called in to preside over Beason's case, and Commonwealth Attorney Rhonda Copley emerged to announce a plea agreement had been reached.
Beason pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of matter portraying sexual performance by a minor.
In exchange for the plea, the Commonwealth handed out three years for each count for six years total.
Due to Beason's charges, he must complete a Pre-Sentence Investigation or PSI before his official sentencing. A PSI is completed to gather background information about an offender to present to the court at a sentencing hearing.
His sentencing will be on Oct. 25.
