GRAYSON Thirty years has passed since one of the darkest days in eastern Kentucky’s history.
While the nation has become overwhelmingly desensitized to gun violence in school settings — Carter Countians will never forget the impact that one gunman inflicted in the region, making one of the first violent waves before Columbine, before Sandy Hook, before Marjory Stoneman Douglas, before Virginia Tech, before Uvalde.
James Collier was a sophomore at East Carter High School on Jan. 18, 1993.
It was toward the end of a normal day, Collier said. He sat in his seventh period literature class — Ms. Deanna Phillips’ class, he remembered.
Collier’s classroom sat directly above classroom 108.
Collier told The Daily Independent that when his never-tardy teacher was still in the hallway talking when the bell rang, he thought something was off.
Collier explained that back in the day, it wasn’t uncommon for teachers to leave their door open during instruction.
When his literature teacher closed the door behind her before taking attendance, he knew something was off.
The odd occurrences continued when Collier watched his teacher peer out of the classroom window.
“Kids, I don’t want to scare anyone, but there’s a report of someone with a gun in the school,” Collier remembered Phillips saying.
Three decades after the fact, Collier still remembers the demeanor of his teacher — her quick decision-making, long before the lockdown procedures in effect today, Phillips elected to turn off the lights, further instructing the students to stay quiet.
“We laughed about it,” Collier said. Unbeknownst to him, his false sense of security was close to shattering.
“That doesn’t happen here,” he said.
The star center basketball player, who caught an awkward elbow to the eye in a previous game, came to his classroom door.
Even with the chaos that briefly followed, Collier remembers that black eye vividly.
“He yanked the door open,” Collier recalled. “There’s somebody with a gun, get out,” the words spiraling into pure chaos and instant panic.
Collier said he remembers 200-300 students attempting to exit from one doorway.
Once outside, another student yelled “he’s outside, run!” sending students rushing to a neighboring subdivision.
Despite being one floor above the murders, Collier said he doesn’t recall hearing any of the three gunshots that took the lives of English teacher Deanna McDavid and custodian Marvin Hicks.
Across the county at West Carter High School, Jim Webb was in his final year teaching before becoming Principal.
Webb said word travels fast in towns as small as the ones deeply shaken on that day.
“An announcement came over the PA system,” Webb said.
A once landlocked and tranquil county had been rocked off its foundation.
According to Webb the school system was changed that day, “from the students to the superintendent ... a scary day for us all,” Webb said.
According to Webb, the actions on that day resulted in Carter County Schools becoming one of the first to implement metal detectors, a ban on backpacks and the presence of law enforcement in schools.
Webb was undeterred in his profession, going on to serve as Principal of WCHS, but now keenly aware to identify any threats — a sense of paranoia that became the new norm.
While only 15 years old at the time of the shooting, Collier also never turned his back on the classroom.
Now in his seventh year of teaching in the Raceland-Worthington school district, Collier brings a real world experience when instructing his students on safety procedures, having the mentality that it could happen here, because it did happen here.
Collier said the impact of that day, like most traumas, took a while to fully soak in.
That evening Collier said his mother wrapped her arms around him and sobbed.
The national news media highlighting the once sleepy town of Grayson caused the magnitude of the incident to sink in to Collier.
“It’s a cycle that continues over and over ... I hear of another school shooting and I think ‘oh my God, it’s been 30 years,’” Collier said.
The motives of the shootings vary from person to person. However, according to previous reports, the shooter was angry with McDavid for a low grade mark. McDavid allegedly wanted to speak with the shooter about his disturbing writings.
The first shot missed McDavid, according to eyewitnesses, but he aimed again, firing a round into McDavid’s forehead, killing her instantly.
Upon hearing gunshots, Hicks went into the classroom to investigate. He suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen, and he too died at the scene.
For an agonizing 15 minutes, the students in the classroom became hostages, with one student writing a farewell letter to her family.
The gunman eventually began releasing the hostages in pairs before giving himself up to law enforcement.
In February 1995, the gunman was convicted on two counts of murder and 22 counts of kidnapping.
According to online inmate information, the gunman will be eligible for parole in 2035 — when he will be nearly 60 years old.
Statistics show that there have been more than 400 school related shootings since Jan. 18, 1993.