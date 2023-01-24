A former state representative from northern Kentucky will has been named the first executive director of the Kentucky Quarter Horse Racing Association.
Adam Koenig, who served the 69th District from 2007 until 2023, was appointed to the executive director of the organization, as it works with Revolutionary Racing to build the first quarter horse track in Kentucky.
Koenig was highly involved in the passage of historical horsing machines in the commonwealth, which have since buttressed the then-floundering horse racing industry.
"I have come to truly love horse racing in the last 16 years," Koenig said, in a press release. "I have spent that time fighting for the industry and while I haven't previously worked directly in it, I believe my relationships in the Legislature, as well as with the KHRC, will be very helpful for horse owners. I look forward to working with everyone to ensure quarter horses have a bright future here."