A former publisher of The Daily Independent has died.
John W. Del Santo, who served as the newspaper’s publisher from 1984-98, passed away on Saturday.
Del Santo succeeded Robert McCullough Jr. as The Daily Independent’s leader 38 years ago. He took an early retirement in 1998.
While not originally from here, he truly embraced the community as his home, according to former editor Mark Maynard. Maynard was named sports editor under Del Santo’s leadership in 1989.
“He really fell in love with the community,” Maynard said. “He was good for Ashland, and good for the area … a good businessman.”
In 1988, Del Santo launched the Needy Families Fund. For the first 20 years of its existence, the collections were funneled through The Daily Independent. The late Rick Rakes was a driving force behind the fund until he left on medical leave in 2008. That’s when management duties turned over to CAReS.
According to a story about the fund in 2019, it brought in around $30,000 per year at its peak. The purpose was to buy clothing for families and toys for children.
Publisher Lisa Callihan started her career with The Daily Independent under Del Santo’s guidance in 1990.
“He taught me so many things,” Callihan said. “The respect I felt for him was beyond words. He had a way of teaching me to be the best I could be by his encouraging words.”
Both Maynard and Callihan said Del Santo stayed in tune with the newspaper’s happenings after his retirement. He occasionally called Maynard throughout the years, and he was the first to ring Callihan and congratulate her when she was named Publisher in 2020.
“When you earn the respect of such a great man, it really means the world,” Callihan said. “He will definitely be missed. My prayers to out to his wife, Betsy, and their entire family.”
