A North Carolina high school teacher who once was pastor at several area churches faces criminal sex charges involving minors, according to police and court sources.
Jason Carpintero, 51, is charged with five counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and indecent liberties with children, according to the Rowan County (North Carolina) Sheriff’s Office.
The sheriff’s office listed Carpintero as a teacher at Salisbury High School, which is in Rowan County.
Carpintero’s personal website lists him as a teaching aide, however.
According to the sheriff’s office, a complaint in early November started an investigation into allegations Carpintero had possible sexual conduct with a child, and he was arrested Nov. 17.
Investigators found images of a second child on a device at his home, according to the sheriff’s office.
The allegations do not involve children at the school, according to the sheriff’s office.
Carpintero’s ties to the Tri-State date back at least to the late 1980s. Carpintero posted a resume on his personal website showing he attended Ashland Community College and received a degree in 1988 and received another degree from Ohio University Southern in 2003.
His resume also says he received a divinity degree from Asbury Theological Seminary in 2008.
It further states he was pastor at Wurtland United Methodist Church from 1998 to 2000, Goebel Memorial United Methodist Church and Hopewell United Methodist Church in Argillite from 2000 to 2003, and Olive Hill United Methodist Church and Fairview United Methodist Church in Olive Hill from 2004 to 2008.
The United Methodist Church’s online directory and statistics website confirms the Wurtland, Goebel, Fairview and Olive Hill appointments and dates.
Both sites list pastoral appointments to churches in other areas as well.
Carpintero also worked briefly — less than 10 days according to district records — as a substitute teacher in the Russell Independent district in 2002, Superintendent Sean Horne wrote in a text message.
Horne, who was not in the district then, wrote he is not aware of any signs of wrongdoing during that time.
Rowan County, North Carolina, online jail records show Carpintero confined there on $300,000 bond. Jail records show him scheduled to appear in court today.