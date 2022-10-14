MOREHEAD A former Morehead State basketball standout has been indicted by a Rowan County grand jury on third-degree rape charges.
Brent A. Arrington, 30, of Morehead, was arrested in July after a Rowan County Sheriff's Deputy responded to a complaint of a possible sexual assault, according to Arrington's uniform arrest citation.
The document goes on to say that a mother had located her 14-year-old child at a residence using Life360, a commonly used application that provides exact locations of a cellular device.
The mother alleges in the report that her daughter was said to be at Laughlin Gym however, after texts and calls from the mother to her daughter went unanswered, she went to the location of her child's last cell phone ping.
According to court documents, the mother arrived at Arrington's apartment on Bluestone Road where her daughter "took several minutes to answer the door," and then tried to prevent the mother from making entry.
The arrest citation states once the mother entered the apartment, she located Arrington hiding inside of a closet.
The officer reports that the mother advised him that the daughter admitted to engaging in sexual intercourse with Arrington but the act was interrupted upon the mother's arrival.
The juvenile told police that she told Arrington to stop before allowing him to continue, according to court documents.
The deputy notes that on scene, Arrington was read his rights before he was interviewed, but Arrington requested an attorney and the interview was stopped, according to court records.
Arrington was transported to the Rowan County Detention Center where we was booked on a single count of third-degree rape of a 14-year-old child.
Arrington posted a $10,000 bond five days following his arrest.
Last Friday, a Rowan County grand jury indicted Arrington, meaning the jury found enough evidence and probable cause for the case to head towards a trial.
The indictment states the grand jury believes Arrington committed the offense when he allegedly engaged in sexual intercourse with another person less than 16 years old.
According to other news outlets, Arrington originates from Maryland and transferred to Morehead State for the 2013 season after his time at Mississippi Valley State.
Arrington went on to play in Europe after playing three seasons at MSU and later served as a member of MSU's basketball staff for a short time.
Arrington is the owner of Metro Buckets Basketball, a training program designed for youth, since 2017.
As of this report, it is unclear if Arrington has been served with his indictment.
If convicted, Arrington faces up to five years in prison.
