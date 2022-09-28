FRANKFORT The former County Attorney of Lawrence County (Kentucky) and his wife were sentenced to federal prison time Tuesday by a U.S. District Court Judge in Frankfort.
Michael T. Hogan was sent up for a 3 1/2-year bid, while his wife Joy — who also worked as his legal secretary — was sentenced to serve a year and a day in prison.
In a press release sent out late Tuesday, United States Attorney Carlton S. Shier stated Hogan's conduct in office "will leave lasting damage, both from the theft and from the resulting loss of faith in government officials and law enforcement."
Shier also stated the prison time will be the "first steps in the effort to restore that faith."
According to federal authorities, Hogan used his office to pay his wife hundreds of thousands of dollars in bonuses out of the county's delinquent tax fund, which would only be used for operating expenses for the office.
"Michael Hogan admitted he personally benefitted from these pay ents and knew some of these payments were not reasonable in amount, nor beneficial to the public," the release stated.
The total amount paid to Joy Hogan was $365,000, according to the feds.
Michael Hogan also overbilled the Lawrence County Child Support Enforcement Office, per the news release.
FBI Special Agent in Charge of the Louisville Field Office stated Hogan's conduct "erodes people's trust in our government officials and fuels divisiveness in our community."
"We have been crystal clear that corruption, at any level, will not be tolerated in Kentucky," Cohen stated in the release. "No one is above the law and the victim of this crime, the people of Kentucky, deserve better. Today's sentence demonstrates that the FBI and its law enforcement partners will hold those who violate the public's trust accountable for their actions."