ASHLAND A man who once escaped from the Boyd County Detention Center through a pipe chase in his cell has been indicted by a federal grand jury on drug charges.
Isiah Bare, 24, received some notoriety back in December 2018 when he and three other inmates climbed up the pipe, onto the roof and escaped, according to reports at the time. After 12 hours of freedom, Bare was taken into custody along with his girlfriend, Tabatha Smith, 21, at a home in Westwood, according to the reports.
Bare and Smith were again in the authorities’ crosshairs back in September 2020, when the Fivco Area Drug Task Force, the Russell Police Department, the DEA and the Boyd County Sheriff’s Department seized 100 grams from a home they were living in on Bellefonte Street in Russell, according to a news release.
Originally hit on state court charges, the couple is now facing federal time.
On Nov. 12, the grand jury charged Bare and Smith with possession with the intent to distribute more than 40 grams of fentanyl and possession with the intent to distribute more than 50 grams of methamphetamine.
A forfeiture allegation in the indictment shows the alleged drug ring was making a good bit of money. The forfeiture is calling for the seizure of $12,512 in cash believed to be drug-trafficking proceeds.
If convicted, Bare and Smith could face between five and 40 years in prison on the fentanyl charge and 10 years to life on the meth charge.
The federal system has no parole and requires convicts to serve at least 85% of their sentence before being transferred to a halfway house.
