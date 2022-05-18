GREENUP A former inmate at the Greenup County Detention Center is suing the current jailer and numerous staff members for civil rights violations and medical neglect, according to court records.
In a suit filed Monday in Greenup County Circuit Court, just a day before sitting Jailer Mike Worthington would lose in a landslide to challenger Larry Pancake in the GOP primary, Jonathon Kilburn filed a suit against the jailer, along with seven other named officials at the detention center.
According to attorney Andrew Wheeler, who is representing Kilburn, the amount of damages in personal injury style suits are not named in Kentucky, but it must exceed $5,000 in order to filed in circuit court.
Wheeler said Worthington losing the election doesn’t alter the nature of the suit.
“The suit is filed against people in their official capacity at the time of the incident,” Wheeler said. “It shouldn’t impact anything in terms of who the jailer is. That would be like if you and I got in a car wreck and you sold the car to someone else. I’d still be suing you, not the owner of the car.”
The suit against Worthington and the seven other defendants states that Kilburn was picked up in Greenup County on a bench warrant issued in Boyd County on Aug. 8, 2021, by a Russell Police Officer.
However, for 13 days, Kilburn was kept at the jail without seeing a judge, nor was his bench warrant ever sent from the jail as executed to a judge in Boyd County, according to the suit.
According to the lawsuit, an arrested person “shall, without unnecessary delay, be taken before a judge as commanded in the warrant” so the judicial system can make the call to keep him or her in jail or cut them lose on a personal recognizance bond.
“The plaintiff was never taken before any judge while incarcerated at the Greenup County Detention Center from Aug. 8, 2021, until Aug. 21, 2021,” the suit stated. “Such a delay in taking the plaintiff before a judge and denial of opportunity to give bond, is unreasonable and constitutes false and/or unlawful imprisonment.”
Furthermore, the lawsuit states while Kilburn was jailed, he did not receive “proper, necessary medical treatment and emergency medical treatment while under the defendants’ supervision and control.”
During his time in the county jail, the lawsuit states Kilburn, his family and his cellmate told jail officials he needed medical care, which resulted in “loss of personal dignity, pain and suffering, degradation, emotional distress, permanent impairment of his power to earn money, hospitalization and permanent injury.”
The lawsuit characterizes the treatment as “gross negligence” and a violation of the Eighth Amendment’s right to be free of “cruel and unusual punishment.”
Anyone familiar with the court systems knows a lawsuit from an inmate against a jailer is not uncommon — typically self-represented, they can range from minor grapes like the commissary selection to serious accusations of mistreatment. Most are summarily dismissed.
Wheeler said taking on a case like this is typically out of the norm.
“I would say this is the type of thing I don’t see on a wide scale,” he said. “We receive complaints and we investigate some – do they result in a lawsuit? Most of the time, they don’t for one reason or another. I’d say this is outside the norm.”