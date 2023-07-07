Former Greenup County Sheriff Keith Cooper pleaded no contest to federal charges Friday at a federal court in Frankfort.
Cooper entered no contest pleas to one count of mail fraud and one count of theft from a federal program. No contest means the former sheriff agreed that the government had a case against him and accepted the punishment for it, but did not actually admit guilt.
Court records show no actual plea agreement was filed in the case, meaning any penalties are open-ended at his Oct. 13 sentencing hearing.
Cooper, according to authorities, stole monies and ammunition from the department, and then attempted to lie about it via mail when questioned about discrepancies by a Kentucky state auditor.
He faces up to 30 years in prison on his charges. Court records show he will remain free on bond until his sentencing hearing.
