ASHLAND An eight-year-long court saga came to an end on Wednesday following a three-day civil trial in United States District Court between two same-sex couples and former Rowan County Clerk Kim Davis.
A panel of jurors determined Davis owed one couple $100,000 in compensatory damages after she refused to issue marriage licenses following the Obergefell v. Hodges Supreme Court decision that recognized same-sex marriage as a fundamental right.
Plaintiffs David Ermold and David Moore initially filed their lawsuit against Davis soon after their attempts at receiving a marriage license were blocked by Davis on three separate occasions in 2015.
Davis previously instructed her office not to issue any marriage licenses at all, as she didn’t want to “discriminate” after it was determined there would be no religious exemptions or accommodations for a public official to deny same-sex marriage licenses.
The pair sought damages for mental anguish, emotional distress, humiliation and reputation damages stemming from Davis’ decision.
The couple and Davis were thrust into the national spotlight as protestors descended upon the small county’s clerk office.
Practically overnight, Davis became a religious symbol and Moore and Ermold icons for the LGBTQIA+ movement, in a country torn between religious text and modern-day written law.
After the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Kentucky ruled Davis violated the plaintiff’s constitutional rights, the case was scheduled for a jury trial to determine damages. The trial started on Monday.
Ermold and Moore alleged they were treated like less than human beings by Davis and the mobs of protestors who took to her defense.
Testimony revealed Ermold and Moore received threats of violence, causing the couple to no longer feel comfortable in their own community.
While the landmark decision resulted in celebration for same-sex couples and allies across the nation, Ermold and Moore experienced the opposite because of Davis’ defiance.
Ermold previously voiced his hurt from the situation, saying instead of celebrating his now legally recognized marriage with his long-term partner, he faced discrimination.
“The one moment in my life that is supposed to be above all else, one of the greatest moments in my life,” Ermold is quoted as saying in early court documents.
Davis’ defense counsel argued the couples could have gone to any other county for a marriage license and only sought Davis for fame and opportunity.
Attorneys for the plaintiffs fired back, saying their clients never received a dime for any media interview, never received monetary donations for legal fees and didn’t write a book.
According to research conducted by The Daily Independent after the trial, it was actually Davis who released a book, “Under God’s Authority” in February 2018, and according to previous news outlets, the National Organization of Marriage moved to raise $100,000 for Davis the same year.
Davis’ attorneys also argued the couple(s) should have taken note of Davis’ initial refusal and stopped showing up to the clerks office, as they were then inflicting the turmoil on themselves.
Michael J. Gartland, of DelCotto Law Group, gave a moving closing statement to jurors on behalf of Ermold and Moore on Wednesday.
During closing, Gartland rephrased the defense’s position: “They say a violation of a constitutional right is fine,” adding founding fathers of the country would “roll over in their graves.”
After about two hours of deliberation, the jury in Ermold and Moore’s case returned the verdict in favor of the plaintiffs — awarding $100,000 and legal fees.
Moore held Ermold closely after the verdict was read and Ermold was visibly overtaken by emotion.
“They listened,” was overheard as Ermold heaved.
Horatio G. Mihet, Davis’s attorney, informed U.S. District Judge David Bunning the defense intend to file an appeal, to which Bunning responded, “I knew you would.”
Following the verdict, Gartland and co-counsel Joseph D. Buckles described battling the case through four appeals throughout the past eight years, saying the journey was a lengthy one but never a lost cause.
Gartland said he had an “obligation to protect the 14th Amendment,” which, in this case, requires all states to recognize same-sex marriages.
Ermold’s only comment for the press was appreciation for Gartland and Buckles, describing them as, “the best and most dedicated.”
Moore and Ermold’s case was presented separately, but simultaneously, as a second same-sex couple, Will Smith and James Yates, who were refused a marriage license by Davis six times following the Supreme Court’s decision.
Their portion of witness testimony, before a different set of jurors, included statements from Yates’s sister describing the couple’s mental struggles after the ordeal.
“It was hard for them to be a part of a community they chose to build their life in,” she said, adding the couple were threatened and called slurs during protests outside the clerk’s office.
Mihet argued Davis couldn’t be held responsible for others’ statements.
Yates and Smith’s attorney, Rene B. Heinrich, said during closing statements, while she didn’t think Davis was a bad person, she allowed the damage to exacerbate when she continued to defy federal court orders, continued to deny licenses and failed to control the protestors’ “circus” outside her office.
Davis testified she didn’t interfere with the protestors as she didn’t want to violate their First Amendment right to do so. Plaintiff’s counsel later called this “hypocritical.”
“Even to this day she doesn’t want to make it right,” Heinrich said. “She enjoyed the limelight,” adding, “... pride can also be a sin.”
Mihet’s closing, however, provided sympathy for Davis, saying both sets of plaintiffs wanted “hundreds of thousands” from a “retired grandmother.”
Referring to the earlier arguments about the alleged hostility of the protests, Mihet said the plaintiffs were well aware of the “circus,” he believed they themselves caused by sharing videos online of Davis’ refusal.
“(They) just want to punish Mrs. Davis,” Mihet said. “Mrs. Davis has already been punished enough.”
The second set of jurors returned a $0 award for Yates and Smith after deliberation.
While Davis didn’t make comments following the verdicts, Mihet did, telling media members it was a “mixed day” for Davis, adding they were thankful for the vindication in the Yates and Smith case, but planned to fight the verdict in Ermold and Moore’s.
“We will continue to work until (Davis) is fully vindicated,” Mihet said.
Bunning said Davis’ defense will have to file documentation pertaining to an appeal within 10 days.