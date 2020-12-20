LEXINGTON A former Ashland running back and his 1990 teammates aren’t quite like the perfect 1972 Miami Dolphins. They didn’t ignite a stogie and throw back some scotch any time events transpired to preserve their label as “the last Ashland football team to win a state title.”
But after 30 years of hanging their hat on that feat, Chris Hutt and company are no longer the most recent champs.
“Hey, we still won,” Hutt said with a laugh. “As long as we win, that’s all that matters. And I don’t know if any two teams won two high school titles with less passing.”
Six days before Christmas, it wasn’t “Run, Run, Rudolph,” but it was Run, Run, Tomcats. Ashland ball carriers slipped and slammed through gaps created by a strong offensive line as the Tomcats dominated Elizabethtown, 35-14, for the Class 3A state championship at Kroger Field in Lexington on Saturday. The Tomcats attempted just four passes.
Hutt watched the action unfold from Section 3 alongside his sister, father and two sons — Spencer County sophomore Wade and Campbellsville sophomore Trevor, both of whom are active football players. Hutt sat in front of two of his former coaches, Vic Marsh and Dave Arthur.
Ashland scored on the sixth play from scrimmage on Saturday, similar to the quick-striking 'Cats of 1990.
“We scored on the fourth play, if I remember right,” Hutt referred to the Marsh-led Tomcats in their defeat of Lincoln County. “Coaches and I were talking about it. It was nice to see them score early (on Saturday).”
Looking around the stands, where many were masked and social-distanced because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Hutt saw a good deal of his former classmates.
“That maroon and white’s different,” Hutt said. “It’s like a tribe. You never leave it.”
Greg Jackson, who suited up for the 1975 JAWS bunch who earned a state at-large champion tag, also noted a “great atmosphere” despite the limited-capacity conditions.
“Right off the bat, you could hear the excitement on our side,” Jackson said. “I watched a lot of sideline stuff, and you could see the energy. What a great victory for that team, the school and families involved. It was a great day in Tomcat football.”
Jackson said 12 flags fly above Putnam Stadium — 11 of them represent past state champions. The other was blank. Not anymore.
“It’s been an upside-down year, and you gotta consider the fact that you never knew what was coming the next week,” Jackson said. “Normally you’re in school, and you go to practice; you have that routine. Coach (Tony) Love and his players overcame adversity and did such a great job. (Love) kept them up, kept them motivated all year long.”
The Tomcats polished off an 11-0 season with Saturday’s win.
Dave Johnson knew how Elizabethtown felt. The 1973 Ashland graduate was a senior in 1972, when the tough-nosed Tomcats took on the tall task called Tates Creek in the last game ever played at Stoll Field on UK’s campus. Amid the frigid air, Ashland held its own and fell, 16-7, to become state runner-up.
Johnson and his son, Matt, had an ideal view of what he called an “immaculate field” from the handicap section on Saturday. Johnson was in a wheelchair. Matt was the All-Area Player of the Year in 2003 for the Tomcats. He lives in Louisville.
“This close to Christmas, I couldn’t have spent a better than (Saturday) with my boy watching the Tomcats play,” Johnson said. “I’m envious, but even more so, I’m happy.”
Johnson, Jackson and Hutt all three said they loved watching the way Ashland operated on both sides of the ball. Ashland racked up 415 rushing yards, including 253 from Keontae Pittman and Hunter Gillum’s 115.
Jackson knows a thing or two about defense, considering the moniker attached to his legendary ’75 team. Still today, Ashland’s defense uses shark-themed analogies to attack its foe.
“We were hitting them,” Jackson said. “There was a good number of hard hits.”
Johnson’s eye gravitates to in-the-trenches blocking.
“Ashland came at you. They didn’t come at you with two tight ends, but they played like it,” said Johnson, who resides in Ashland. “Ashland ran the ball very well up the middle. The linemen stayed with their blocks, did a superb job. I’m very proud of them for that.”
Johnson was empathetic with Elizabethtown’s side as Ashland ran away with it, but he was elated to see his Tomcats taste the sweetest victory.
He offered just one disappointment.
“I couldn’t find my radio and earphones, so I couldn’t listen to Dicky Martin do the play-by-play,” he said.
