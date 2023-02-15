CATLETTSBURG Counsel for former Carter County Superintendent Ronnie Dotson entered a response to a civil suit filed in December, denying "fraudulent" business practices.
The civil suit filed by two former business partners of Dotson and his son, Jacob Dotson, cited nine counts of violations against the father and son, including fraud, embezzlement, mismanagement and breach of fiduciary duties in the operations of a mutually owned pharmaceutical business.
The Dotsons, represented by Andrew K. Wheeler, are seeking dismissal and deny 85 allegations made against them.
One of the only admissions made by the Dotsons in their response is that Corner Tech, Inc. was formed in partnership with the two plaintiffs with ownership to be split 51% to the Dotsons and 49% to the plaintiffs.
In the original suit, the plaintiffs alleged that the Dotsons failed to obtain contracts with health insurers affecting the overall profitability of the business and sought a buyer after the business came under legal issues.
With the plaintiffs eager to sell their part and rid themselves from the alleged legal fiascos, they agreed to sell their share to the Dotsons for a fraction of the purchase price proposed by the buyer, after being informed that the buyer "backed out."
However, after taking a substantial pay cut to sell their portion of the pharmacy, the plaintiffs discovered that the Dotsons had "fixed" legal issues by paying fines to the government and obtained proper DEA licensures, which, according to the plaintiffs, made the business more profitable.
The Dotsons deny both claims, only admitting that they found a potential buyer.
The response also states that the Dotsons agreed that Jacob Dotson was named the director and/or officer of Corner Tech, Inc. but deny any illegal conduct occurred under his supervision.
Another defense listed in the response states that the plaintiffs didn't bring up their claim before the "passing of the statute of limitations."
In the state of Kentucky, the statue of limitations may be extended if a Kentucky resident is absent from the state — both Ronnie and Jacob Dotson relocated to Hilton Head, South Carolina, after Dotson's abrupt resigning from his position as superintendent, but it's unclear if they were considered Kentucky residents at the time of business operations.
Plaintiffs also have five years to file suit on the ground of fraud and personal liability — Corner Tech, Inc. was founded in 2021, according to online business information.
The defendants also accuse the plaintiffs of not mitigating their damages prior to filing suit, meaning the plaintiffs' consequences could have been avoided through a reasonable effort on their end.
In addition, the plaintiffs are suing for punitive damages but the Dotsons responded that "no conduct was committed that could rise to the level of punitive damages," or payments in addition to alleged damages.
The Dotsons also argue dismissal against the claim of mental anguish supposedly suffered by the plaintiffs.
