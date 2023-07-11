EDITOR’S NOTE: This story contains details about explicit sexual content. Reader discretion is advised.
CATLETTSBURG A former bus driver for the Carter County school system was found guilty on 14 counts of possessing child pornography at the conclusion of a two-day trial on Tuesday.
A jury of five men and seven women took less than two hours to hand down the guilty verdict to Darrin Ray Rose, 40, of Catlettsburg, after Commonwealth attorneys presented a trail of digital forensics, linking Rose with downloads of imagery depicting children under the age of 12 engaged in sexual activity.
According to court testimony given on Day 1 of the trial, a detective from the Georgetown Police Department pinged incriminating downloads from an IP address in May 2022.
Detective Blake Lizer, from Georgetown PD, then obtained user information from the internet provider, pinpointing Rose’s home address in Boyd County’s jurisdiction.
Lizer said the information was then forwarded to Lt. Adam Daniels, who had the same downloads within the same time frame recorded in his own law enforcement database used to track the download of illegal materials, as part of Daniels’s involvement with the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.
After obtaining a search warrant, Daniels and other accompanying officers searched Rose’s residence on Broadway Street on June 15, 2022, and located Rose in an upstairs bathroom and later a cell phone hidden on the top of a medicine cabinet and light fixture.
Daniels testified Rose gave him the nine-digit passcode to the hidden cell phone and stated he was transferring old applications from that phone to his new one when officers came knocking on the bathroom door.
Daniels confiscated the phone, a desktop computer and several other electronic devices and began his investigation.
Upon connecting the hidden phone to a forensic laptop, Daniels said the peer-to-peer file sharing network, BitTorrent, was still operating and was actively downloading child sexual abuse materials at the time of its confiscation.
Rose’s attorney, Ned Pillersdorf, argued his client had stopped using the phone months prior because it was acting “weird.”
Daniels said as he investigated, he was able to narrow down that Rose was the primary user of the phone as pay stubs from Carter County Schools and social media accounts were present with his name on the device.
Boyd County Commonwealth’s Attorney Rhonda Copley played 14 individual clips to the jury, explaining that each video coincided with each individual charge.
Some clips depicted young girls as young as 6 engaged in sexual performances.
According to the evidence presented, some of the video clips were accessed or viewed the day before the search warrant was executed.
Rose’s council argued he had the phone powered off for months due to its functionality, but Copley presented more evidence of Rose’s digital footprint on the cell phone, showing it powered on and actively downloading on the day it was confiscated, prior to Ashland Police Department’s arrival.
After the state rested on Monday afternoon, the defense presented its case the following day, telling the jury Rose had two people in his immediate circle that could be to blame for the imagery.
According to Pillersdorf, Rose and his wife told detectives his stepson had recently been the target of a child porn case in Lexington and a family/church friend had gifted Rose the desktop and cell phone and set it up for him.
During closing arguments, Copley said that Rose’s stepson may have indeed been the target of an investigation in Lexington, but it could’ve been because Rose frequently visited his in-laws and stepson in Lexington with the phone that contained child pornography.
Despite the damning evidence, Pillersdorf zeroed in on the desktop computer, that Daniels reported contained traces of child pornography dating back to 2010.
Both Rose and his wife testified the computer wasn’t gifted to them until 2016.
Copley presented more evidence proving the desktop contained possible child pornography downloads as recently as 2017, and addressed the stepson theory by saying he was not present at the home on the day of the search warrant, and the same day the phone was downloading child sexual abuse materials.
During closing arguments, Pillersdorf said to find Rose guilty on any of the 14 counts would be the “ultimate legal tragedy.”
Copley, however, delivered a fiery closing to jurors. “Digital evidence leads you directly to Darrin Rose,” Copley said, adding that the crime was not a victimless one — pointing out that some of the children depicted were under 6, with video descriptions categorized by age and sexual act.
“Rose is referred to as a simple dad. He’s a selfish man that did a selfish act,” Copley said, adding Rose downloaded and viewed the matter for his own sexual gratification and blamed it on everyone but himself.
The jurors returned the guilty verdict Tuesday afternoon and fixed Rose’s sentence for 10 years on each count to run concurrently for a total of 10 years.
Rose was charged with 14 total counts of possession or viewing matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor under 12 — Class C felonies, that had Rose facing a maximum of 20 years in prison.
Boyd County Circuit Judge John Vincent said Rose must complete a sex offender treatment program while incarcerated and will register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.
Rose must under go a sex offender evaluation before his final sentencing, which will occur on Sept. 21.
Previous reports state none of the children depicted were in any way associated with Rose’s employment at Carter County Schools.