Five years after the “shadiest economic development deals in Kentucky’s history,” as labeled by Gov. Andy Beshear, Beshear announced that the $15 million investment made to Braidy Industries has been returned to the Commonwealth.
During Thursday’s press conference, the governor said the next step is re-securing the 200-plus acres of prime real estate that was ready to be home to the $1.3 billion aluminum mill that never came to fruition.
Beshear said his administration and the Cabinet for Economic Development have worked hand in hand with Steel Dynamics and Unity Aluminum (previously Braidy Industries) to find a “workable solution.”
It was then mentioned that the majority of the property is being donated back to the area by Steel Dynamics and Unity Aluminum.
When the land is officially returned, the question now becomes how realistic is it to expect another investor to select that site for future development?
Beshear said during the announcement that the land was beyond ready for development and “had we had possession of it, we could have located something else on it already by now.”
Rocky Adkins, Senior Adviser to Gov. Beshear and former longtime State Representative, believes there’s tremendous opportunity for economic development on the soon-to-be available acreage.
“Site preparations have already been completed and it’s ready for any industrial/manufacturing client or company,” Adkins said.
Adkins also said the specific site at EastPark is attractive to potential buyers for multiple reasons.
According to Adkins, the land is in a prime location — right off the interstate and on the Industrial Parkway — just beside a technical college, where myriad training would be available for a future work force.
Adkins said the State Cabinet for Economic Development and the governor’s office are working closely with the Eastern Kentucky Industrial Authority to “do everything we can to advertise and make sure that industry looking at Kentucky will know that site is available.”
With the amount of land and location, Adkins said it’s a prime spot to market to any industrial client looking for growth or expansion.
Adkins also said Kentucky’s economy is in forward momentum as far as investment announcements go and he suspects that not only will future developers be looking at the state, they’ll be looking at that site.
“We are very excited and thankful that Steel Dynamics and Unity worked with us to donate that land back to us,” Adkins said.