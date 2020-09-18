ASHLAND A former Boyd County deputy will spend 60 days in federal prison relating to a civil rights violation and evidence tampering convictions.
Patrick Allen Adkins was sentenced Monday by pursuant to a plea agreement he entered into back in May. The sentence is 10 months less than the year federal prosecutors asked for in a sentencing memorandum.
Adkins, according to court records, coerced a woman into giving him oral sex when she reported a relative had taken her dogs and tried to sell them on Facebook back in 2013. His plea agreement states Adkins indicated to the crying woman the act was the way she’d get her dogs back.
In July 2018, a federal grand jury in Covington returned a two-count indictment against Adkins, however it was placed under seal by the court until February 2020. Sebastian Joy, Adkins’ attorney, said “it’s unfortunate they decided to return an indictment against Mr. Adkins so many years after the fact.”
“A Boyd County grand jury cleared him seven years ago of wrongdoing,” Joy said. “I think the court made a statement by sentencing him to 10 months less than the prosecutors asked for. Mr. Adkins is a good officer who made a mistake.”
In a sentencing memorandum penned by Joy, the defense attorney argued for probation, citing the need for Adkins to be on the outside to support his elderly mother and his young children. Joy also pointed out that incarceration would create a sentencing disparity with how three other local cases were dealt with.
The memorandum states that in two 2014 cases in Carter County, law enforcement officers received probation for making a prisoner give them oral sex. In one case, an officer took a woman to a secluded spot and exchanged cigarettes and Mountain Dew for fellatio.
The memo also notes another 2014 case in which a Boyd County deputy jailer received oral sex from a female inmate. Probation was awarded in that case as well, Joy wrote.
In terms of the Adkins case, the memorandum states a $35,000 settlement was reached between the Kentucky Association of Counties and the victim in a civil suit stemming from the incident.
The memorandum also cites some current pending criminal charges against the victim in the case as well.
“The defendant knows full well he made a mistake and he wants to take full responsibility for his actions,” the memo states.
Prosecutors merely stuck with the statement of facts as found in the plea agreement to argue their stance for at a least a year in prison.
Sheriff Bobby Jack Woods noted that he was not in office when the incident occurred.
“I don’t condone the actions in this case,” Woods said. “But this happened before I got here. A disciplinary process had already been carried out prior to myself taking office and due to the merit system we have in place, I could not administer additional discipline measures.”
Woods also stated he was not aware of the indictment until Adkins quit on Valentine’s Day. The case was sealed at that point until a few days after Adkins resigned.
“I have to assume the FBI and KSP were quietly investigating this,” Woods said. “You usually don't know about a federal investigation until they're concluded.”
The United States Attorney Office for the Eastern District of Kentucky was contacted for this article, but did not return a request for comment.
Adkins is expected to report to the Federal Bureau of Prisons next month.
