CATLETTSBURG A former Boyd County Detention Center Sergeant will serve two years in prison for engaging in “deviate sexual intercourse” with an inmate.
Kristapher Mackey, 38, of Rush, was sentenced Friday by Boyd County Circuit Court Judge George Davis to serve the sentence for a third-degree sodomy conviction. Mackey was charged in 2019 and let go from the jail following an administrative investigation.
Mackey will serve the sentence for alongside a five-year sentence he received in Carter County for second-degree criminal abuse.
He will also have to register as a sex offender.
Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Gary Conn said the plea agreement resulted from the victim in the case giving a statement, and then gave an "inaccurate statement" before ultimately refusing to cooperate with prosecutors.
Mackey faced a maximum of five years in prison. The Kentucky Online Offender Lookup shows he is up for parole in December 2023.
He was represented by Sebastian Joy.
