CATLETTSBURG A former Boyd County Detention Center Sergeant convicted last month in the 2018 death of 40-year-old Michael Moore was formally sentenced Friday to serve 15 years in prison.
Judge George Davis found no reason to deviate from the jury’s recommendation of 15 years in the case of 31-year-old Brad Roberts. Roberts was convicted in mid-October on one charge of reckless homicide and multiple counts of criminal abuse following a nearly two-week trial in Boyd County Circuit Court.
Prior to sentencing, two family members offered victim impact statements to the judge. In one statement on behalf of Catrina Coddle, Boyd County Commonwealth’s Attorney Rhonda Copley read that Coddle had made the call in November 2018 to have Moore picked up at her house for being erratic and high.
“I thought I was making the right decision to get help for Michael, where he would be going to place where he would be safe and properly cared for. Instead he was subjected to abuse and torture due to your actions,” Coddle’s statement read.
Roberts along with three other deputy jailers were accused of beating Moore and holding him a restraint chair for a prolonged amount of time. He died roughly 36 hours after being booked into the jail.
“There’s no denying Michael was troubled, but instead of looking at him as the addict and the inmate who died, our family wants to think of him as the veteran, the man who loved and valued his family, the man who would go the distance to help others, a man who had a passion for cooking and wanted to run a restaurant one day,” Coddle’s statement said.
The statement continued, “He was the prankster of the family and enjoyed building things with wood out in the shed while listening to music. He liked sitting down with his nieces and nephews and watching NCIS or Supernatural and telling jokes.”
Coddle’s statement left Roberts to ponder this:
“As you go return to the facility you came from and enter that cold and lonely cell, I hope you think about how you selfishly took his life,” the statement said. “After you serve your time, you will go home and continue living with your family. Our days with him are now spent by the grave side.”
Brenda Murphy, Moore’s aunt, also read a statement to the court. She said Nov. 29, 2018, the day she got the phone call that her nephew died in custody “changed our lives forever.”
“Brad Roberts participated in the death of Michael Boone Moore. He chose to take his life, a life cut short that God loved,” Murphy said. “I have forgiven Brad Roberts and I pray for him and his family, but I won’t forget what he did. I ask that the law be upheld to protect the sanctity of life by sentencing him to the jury’s recommendation.”
Murphy continued, “I want no other family in Boyd County to go through this. He will see his family, while we will only see Boone again when we meet again in Glory. We miss the birthdays, the holidays. I pray that Brad Roberts be held accountable for his actions.”
Following those statements, Defense Attorney Michael Curtis stated his client accepted the jury’s verdict and he understood why the family “is putting the blame on him because he was the highest-ranking officer on duty.”
However, echoing a contention he brought up multiple times at trial — that Moore's death was the result of the institutional failure of the Boyd County Detention Center at the end of the Joe Burchett administration — Curtis said not everyone was being held accountable.
“The person who put him (Roberts) in this position should be held accountable,” Curtis said. “They’re not here today. He was placed in a situation where he did not have the wherewithal to handle.”
Following the statements, Davis said a review of the pre-sentence investigation and the court records showed “no reason to deviate from the jury’s findings.” He also designated Roberts a violent offender, which means he cannot receive any jail credits to his prison sentence if it reduces his stint to less than 85% of the time.
