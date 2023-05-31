ASHLAND Former Ashland resident Georgia Green Stamper will appear at Broadway Books at noon June 10 to sign books and speak with readers.
Her most recent release is “Small Acreages.”
“As ‘Small Acreages’ approaches the one year anniversary of its launch, I cannot sufficiently thank those of you who have helped this quiet book reach a growing audience,” Stamper said.
The collection of essays has been nominated for the 2023 PEN/Diamonstein-Spielvogel Award for the Art of the Essay.
A seventh-generation Kentuckian, Stamper grew up on a tobacco farm in Owen County. After graduating from Transylvania University, she married her college sweetheart, Ernie Stamper, and they moved to Ashland.
Her writing began in middle age, when, after working with Lexington’s Carnegie Center for Learning and Literacy and Appalachian Writers Workshop at Hindman Settlement School, she published works in various literary journals, anthologies, magazines and newspapers, and appears regularly as the back page essay in Kentucky Humanities magazine. Her earlier books, “You Can Go Anywhere” (Wind 2008) and “Butter in the Morning” (Wind 2012), were both jury selected in their respective years of publication for inclusion in the reading series “New Books by Great Kentucky Writers” at Lexington’s Carnegie Center.
She also has read many of her stories on NPR member station WUKY. Affiliated with the Kentucky Humanities Speakers Bureau, Stamper speaks frequently to groups throughout the state about the importance of preserving local and personal stories.
“Small Acreages” is her third collection of essays.