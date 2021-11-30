ASHLAND Retired chairman and CEO of Ashland Inc., John Richard Hall died on Thursday in Lexington at 88.
The Texas native, who was the company’s leader from 1981-97, earned a degree in chemical engineering from Vanderbilt in 1955.
After working as a chemical engineer for Esso (now Exxon), he joined Ashland Oil as assistant to the coordinator of research and development and worked his way up to being the company’s youngest vice president by 1966 when he was 33.
His leadership and business skills helped mold Ashland into the city it is today, but many remember Hall for who he was as a person.
Lucy Dawson Davis worked as a community relations representative at Ashland Inc., but knew Hall before the job.
“My mother went to college with him and he married one of her best childhood friends,” Davis said. He was married to Ann McQuiddy in 1955, who died in 1972. They adopted a son, Jay, in 1971. Hall married his second wife, Donna Stauffer, in 1980.
“My mom was in their wedding,” Davis said of Hall’s first marriage. “He and his wife visited our home in Owensboro when I was growing up.”
Later, Hall would help Davis in her career.
“After I graduated college, he arranged an interview for me at Ashland Oil. I was hired by Frank Justice and got the job in community relations,” she said, adding Hall was a good peson.
“He was one of the kindest people I ever knew,” she said. “He remembered everyone’s name and was a friend to all. The world lost a special friend and leader.”
Harry Wiley agrees Hall was an exceptional leader.
Wiley, who retired from Ashland Oil after 30 years, was director of corporate communications.
“Over the years, particularly at the end when he was chairman of the board and CEO, I had the priviledge of working directly with him as his representative at the National Business Roundtable in Washington, D.C., on the education outreach program,” Wiley said. “I don’t talk about John. I talk about Mr. Hall. He was a person you admired, a person you revered. In Kentucky, he was singularly involved in education.”
Hall served on many boards, many of which were education-oriented. He was chairman of the board of trustees at Vanderbilt University, a former member of the Board of Trustees at Transylvania University, past chairman of the Commonwealth Fund for Kentucky Educational Television, and chairman and counselor-for-life of The Conference Board and a former member of the board of directors of New American Schools Development Corporation.
He co-founded The Partnership for Kentucky School Reform, which rallied corporate support for changes in primary education and he also led the West Virginia Business and Education Alliance, the BRT initiative in the Mountain State.
Under Hall’s leadership, Ashland devoted its entire corporate advertising budget to the cause of education with a goal of improving public schools in Kentucky and West Virginia. Hall also served on the board of the Society of Yeager Scholars at Marshall University and as national chairman of the Campaign for Marshall University.
“Mr. Hall was a big business leader who had a big heart,” Wiley said. “For many of us ... he was the kind of person you could speak to — a good listener — and he wasn’t afraid to make the tough decisions.”
He recalled an incident in Pittsburgh in which a a 4-million-gallon storage tank at Ashland’s Floreffe, Pennsylvania, site collapsed, allowing diesel fuel to ultimately land in the Ohio River, disrupting drinking water in four states.
“He went there, saw what happened that made the tank fail, had a news conference and said, ‘It was our fault and we will fix it,’” Wiley said.
And the company did fix it by opening a Pittsburgh office to handle claims and provided those whose water was affected with drinking water for several weeks and hired a firm to investigate the collapse and its long-term effects. Ashland paid $30 million in settlements.
“He was a standup guy,” Wiley said. “He had intelligence, integrity, honesty. He was very open to people. A lot of people who get to be top dog sort of lose the human parts of life, but not him.”
Jo Weller’s late husband, Don, traveled the world for Ashland Oil as an oil buyer. She had occasion to socialize with many in the oil industry and she said she never encountered anything but nice people, and Hall was one of the best.
“He was just a wonderful man; friendly with everyone and we all loved him dearly,” said Weller, noting she and her husband were close to Hall’s age and got their start at about the same time.
“We went back a long way because my husband was a little older than John, but we all started out together,” she said. “He was one of the nicest men I’ve ever known.
“I’ve never known any company like Ashland Oil, I think because it started out being Mr. (Paul) Blazer and that made a lot of difference in the beginning. He was a wonderful man and he had a wonderful family.”
Being a part of the Ashland Oil family was a positive experience, in part, because of Hall, too.
“It was a great ride. It was a beautiful life to live and everyone we dealt with was wonderful,” she said.
