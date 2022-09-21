WITTENSVILLE A former northeastern Kentucky girls basketball high school coach and pastor was arrested Wednesday on charges of rape, sexual abuse and sodomy.
Darrin Rice, 54, of Wittensville in Johnson County, was charged with one count each of third-degree rape, first-degree sexual abuse and third-degree sodomy.
Rice was no longer listed as an inmate on Big Sandy Regional Detention Center’s website later Wednesday night.
Mountain Top Media reported the news of Rice’s arrest first.
Rice coached Johnson Central’s varsity girls basketball team from 2013-21. He was at Sheldon Clark before that. Rice also pastored Meades Branch Freewill Baptist Church in Lawrence County.