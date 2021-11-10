ASHLAND Holly Forbes, the vocalist from Catlettsburg who’s competing on NBC’s “The Voice,” ranked in the top 13 during Tuesday night’s show.
The 31-year-old Catlettsburg resident performed Natalie Imbruglia’s hit “Torn” on Monday; viewers voted for their favorites via The Voice app or at nbc.com/voicevote.
Forbes was among the top vote-getters.
“I am speechless. You guys did this!” she posted on Facebook. “I never imagined I’d get voted in by America to the Top 13 on ‘The Voice.’ Thank you guys for believing in me and I hope to make my hometown proud!”
Her sister, Erika, wrote, “So grateful for all of our amazing friends and family who have been voting and and supporting our girl through this journey.”
Supporters chimed in with their favorite memories of Forbes and words of encouragement and support.
Corlie Williams of Greenup wrote: “... many years ago I decided to compete in the Old-Fashion Days singing contest in Greenup. Holly sang in the juniors division ... she blew the crowd away ... Holly is amazing! Always has been, always will be! Can’t wait to see her go all the way to the top!”
Bob Zimmerman wrote, “Our very own lady from small town Catlettsburg, Kentucky, is in the top 13! So proud of you, Holly Elizabeth Forbes!”
Ashlander Ricky Sartin wrote, “What an accomplishment! So proud of you, Holly Elizabeth Forbes! Keep up the amazing work, you got this!”
Greenup resident Zach Stringfellow wrote of her talent and her character: “You did this girl! This started for you many years ago and I think anyone of us who’s been lucky enough to know you that long will agree. You’re the kindest soul with one of the most amazing voices. America is showing you how privileged they are to get the same chance many of us have had, seeing such an amazing person with an amazing talent get her time to shine. Nobody is more deserving of this than you are.”
Former Huntington resident Stephanie Colton: “I’m so extremely proud! I knew one day she was gonna make it big. I’m just glad I’m able to witness it on TV!”
Angie Voyers Thomas of South Point: “Holly Elizabeth Forbes you’re a beautiful lady with such raw talent! I’m so excited to see where this journey takes you! Prayers going up for you nightly.”
Georgia Copley of Kenova: “Holly Elizabeth Forbes, you are amazing! You’ve shown the world what we already knew! Sweetie, you are a star and you deserve every bit of success you have coming your way!”
The next episode of “The Voice” will be at 8 p.m. Nov. 15, during which time the top 13 will perform for the chance to be in the top 11.
