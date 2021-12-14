ASHLAND Holly Forbes, the Catlettsburg singer who made the top 10 on NBC’s “The Voice,” is doing her part for western Kentucky.
Forbes, 31, announced on her Facebook page she will do a livestream at 9 p.m. Wednesday, donating all the tips to the Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund established by Gov. Andy Beshear.
Viewers will have the chance to request a song.
Since Forbes left the show, she has made plans to join Landau Eugene Murphy Jr., winner of “America’s Got Talent” season 6 in his tour of West Virginia. She will perform at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 31 at the Paramount Arts Center with Short and Company and Emmy Davis.
Forbes interested all four judges when she gave a stunning performance of “Rocket Man” on “The Voice.” She had auditioned for several televised talent shows before making the show.
She was already known in the Tri-State for performing in the duo Holly and the Guy and the group Qiet. She also sang with her sister and father when the girls were children, touring churches in the region as The Forbes Family.
Upon her return from the show, the Argillite native was greeted at Greenup County High School with a police escort, a welcome home party and Greenup Mayor Lundie Meadows declaring Dec. 6 “Holly Forbes Day,” while the mayor of Catlettsburg gave her the key to the city and declared Oct. 14 “Holly Forbes Day.”