HAZEL GREEN Some Craft Academy for Excellence in Science and Mathematics students have been focusing their efforts on restoring HGA's campus in Wolfe County.
Their goal is to transform the campus into a vibrant community and educational outreach and community center, while also preserving Hazel Green's cultural significance and rich history, according to Craft Academy student Jennifer Nguyen.
The team has introduced an event series called Music on the Green.
Music on the Green is a community engagement initiative that will be hosted on the HGA campus.
The Voice Top-10 finalist Holly Forbes, of Catlettsburg, provided musical entertainment in the first installment of the event on Thursday.
This event, aligned with the mission of Hazel Green's revitalization, aims to attract tourism and raise funds to breathe new life into the area, according to Nguyen.
The restored auditorium building on campus will serve as a venue for musicians, open mic nights, food trucks, concessions and outdoor field day activities.
The entry to Music on the Green is absolutely free, but donations are welcome.
Music on the Green is every Thursday through Nov. 9 from 6-8 p.m.
The performances are held indoors at the Hazel Green Academy Auditorium.
Another Music on the Green event interval is scheduled for Spring 2024.
Visit the Hazel Green Academy Revitalization Project Facebook page or follow @hazel_green_academy on Instagram for more information.