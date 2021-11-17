ASHLAND The Catlettsburg singer who is appearing on NBC’s “The Voice” advanced to the final 11.
Following performances on Monday, viewers had the chance to vote for their favorite singers, and Holly Forbes was the third one called “safe” on Tuesday’s show.
The 31-year-old sang Garth Brooks’s “The Dance” on Monday night’s episode.
Her sister, Erika Forbes, posted her love and support of her sister on Facebook.
"So beyond proud of my beautiful sister for being voted into The Voice #top11," she wrote. “We are forever grateful for all of the friends and family taking the time to watch, vote, and show their support. Keep showing Holly Elizabeth Forbes your love and we will get her into the top 10 next week!”
The next episode of “The Voice” will be Monday. Viewers may vote up to 10 times for their favorites via The Voice app or at nbc.com/voicevote.