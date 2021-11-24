ASHLAND Catlettsburg resident Holly Forbes has made the top 10 on NBC’s “The Voice.”
The fans were in control of the show, in a way, as contestants sang the tune fans picked for them. Forbes performed “Alone” by Heart and won praise from judges and fans alike.
Judge John Legend noted Forbes’s ability to express her emotion through her singing.
“The power is beautiful and I love your passion, too. You are such a gifted vocalist,” Legend said.
“The big moment … the solo … you killed it,” Judge Blake Shelton said.
Ariana Grande, Forbes’s coach, had positive comments as well. “You continue to get better and you are so phenomenal,” she said.
On Facebook, fans continued their outpouring of support.
“I am so proud of you and can hardly comprehend how amazing this performance is!!! Love you so much!” Karen White wrote.
“I think this is her best performance!!!!! She did the song complete justice!” Heather Hackett added.
“Holly Elizabeth Forbes you go girl! Your voice has always been truly amazing but this performance was phenomenal! Such a beautiful voice from a beautiful person!” Brent Barlow wrote.
Fan Julia Anne wrote: “You have a beautiful voice and all of your performances are wonderful but this is my favorite!”
After Monday’s show, Forbes wrote on Facebook: “It’s late but I’m just now settled in to my hotel room, and I just want to say the biggest THANK YOU to everyone who’s shared, commented, messaged me and voted! I LOVE YOU ALL and am so thankful for the support. I’m going to cry happy tears now and think about all of your sweet faces.”
Within the first 15 minutes, Forbes was declared “saved” by the number of votes she received. Later, Team Ariana and Team Blake performed with their respective coaches.
Going head-to-head for a position among the final 10 were low vote-getters Jim and Sasha Allen, a father-and-son duo from Newtown, Connecticut, and Gymani of Atlanta. Instant votes from viewers declared the Allens saved.
(606) 326-2661 |