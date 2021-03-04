Kelly Ward said he is looking forward to the challenge that comes along with his latest promotion. Ward recently became Executive Director of the FIVCO AD District, which is located on the Industrial Parkway but serves five counties in the area.
Ward said he has nothing but praise for the former director, Sherry McDavid, who retired this year. Her example of hard work and foresight will be something to live up to, but he welcomes the opportunity.
“There are so many good things Sherry did during her tenure, and I want to carry that forward,” Ward said. “I’m looking forward to carrying it into the future and continuing to reach out to the community.”
Ward said more people need to know who FIVCO is and all the services that they have to offer the community, and have been offering, for the past 50 years.
“There are still so many people who don’t know about us,” he said. “Changing that is on me, and I have no problem taking on that responsibility. We are going to be a lot more proactive getting the word out in both print and social media.”
Ward said FIVCO has a lot to offer not only local government, but individual citizens as well.
“Our cities, counties and special districts are our immediate audience,” Ward said. “But I want to become a ‘one stop’ shop, so that people can call and find the information they need on anything. I want us (FIVCO) to be the first people they call.”
Ward said FIVCO is the go-between that connects local and state government, and that was why it was created. But there is always the potential to be more, he said.
The operation of FIVCO comes with certain challenges, which include changes in both state and local government, Ward said. Sometimes these changes, such as at a state level, might alter programs or funding. Changes on the local level, such as during elections, might necessitate bring a new individual of administration up to speed on current availabilities and restrictions. But these challenges have always been there, and will continue to be; and FIVCO has learned to adapt to a regularly changing environment.
Ward has intimate experience with the process gleaned through working at FIVCO for 20 years. Ward worked in Economic Development and has been that department’s director for five years. He said he has always enjoyed the work and enjoyed being part of all the programs, directly of indirectly, FIVCO has to offer.
“To be able to work on projects, to see them sometimes start with a casual conversation, and then transition into completed projects is something in which I take great pride,” he said. Ward said he and other staff members are pleased to drive around the region and see projects with which they have been involved, sometimes going back decades, and that makes them feel that pride.
“This is something we just want to be a part of,” Ward said. “We want to help in any way we can. And going forward we want to continue to be a helpful part, and I will do everything I can to help that continue. I have learned a lot from Sherry over the years, with her management style and abilities, and our goal is to not only maintain that high level of quality but improve on it in any way we can.”
Ward said he wants to bring some new ideas of his own to the table as well as maintain what has worked in the past.
“It’s hard to replace someone who has done such a wonderful job in the past,” Ward said. “And honestly you can’t replace someone who has been an Executive Director for 19 years. What you can do is help FIVCO be the best partner for the region.”
Recent years, especially, have been hard on the region, Ward said. The loss of businesses in the area has added to the difficulties, but Ward said he is proud of the region’s ability to persevere.
“I look forward, and work toward, a time when we will see an influx of businesses into our area,” he said. “I have every confidence that we can work together to make our region a place where people want to live, work, and play. And FIVCO can be part of the solution when it comes to growing this area.”