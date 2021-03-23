Kim’s Kreations will host a craft fair at the El Hasa Shrine Temple in Cannonsburg on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event will benefit Adison Fitzgerald, the daughter of Jamie Fitzgerald, who tragically lost his life in a demolition accident earlier this year.
“Right now, we have 20 Easter baskets filled with Rae Dunn products,” said event planner Kimberly Green. “These are completely full, and there will also be smaller baskets with gift cards.”
Proceeds from the sale of raffle tickets for the baskets will go to Adison Fitzgerald, she said. A lot of tickets have already been sold, and many of the vendors who will be present at the craft fair pre-sold tickets to help increase the amount donated.
“We have had several people donate gift cards, clothing and even a banner with Jamie and Adison’s picture that shows the hours for the event,” she said. “This is going to be a very big event with over 90 vendors.”
The wares offered by the vendors represent a wide variety from homemade jewelry, the popular 31 Brand bags and totes, woodworking, a boutique and even a bakery.
The first 40 through the gate will receive a free tote, and the Easter Bunny will be available for selfies or simply snapping a photo, but due to social distancing requirements, there will not be a professional booth set up for pictures.
“People will need to wear a mask as well,” she said. “All of our vendors will be wearing masks and following all safety requirements. But there will be a lot to see, and a lot of vendors to choose from including concessions by the Sassy Sisters. They will be serving barbecue, hot dogs, pretzels, nachos and cheese, and pizza. And they will have drinks as well. And I believe they will offer coffee and doughnuts in the earlier part of the day.”
An updated list of vendors will be available on the Spring Craft Fair Facebook page under Kimberly Green.
“My husband worked with Jamie,” Green said. “And when this all happened, we sat down and decided that we wanted to do something for the family. There were people already doing things for various family members, but no one was doing anything specifically for Adison. So, we decided that was what we wanted to do.”
Green said that El Hasa has been instrumental in making the event possible, and she can’t thank them enough.
“They jumped right in and did more than anyone could have expected; they really went above and beyond. And they have a long history of wanting to do everything they can to help children. People may not remember, but El Hasa was flooded with 3 feet of water,” Green said. “The event was going to be canceled, but when they found out the event was for a child, they made sure everything was fixed and ready so we could move forward.”