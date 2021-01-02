Sherry McDavid has spent her entire career help to build and strengthen communities. McDavid has dedicated 27 years as the executive director of the FIVCO Area Development District, and before that she was executive director of the FIVCO Service Agency, bringing her total to 38 years serving the residents of Boyd, Carter, Elliott, Greenup and Lawrence counties in northeastern Kentucky.
McDavid said she has seen a lot of growth and changes during her years, and that she was glad to have been a part of it. But she said that she is ready to retire, something she will do on March 1.
McDavid was born and raised in Greenup County, and currently resides in Carter County. She began her career with an assignment to the commodity program, McDavid said. It was a good example, she said, of “hitting the ground running.”
“At the time we used inmates from the jail to unload those trailer-loads of cheese and the other things that came in, and we stored all of that at the old TB Hospital on 13th Street,” she said. “We used their facility because they had refrigeration and some of the commodities needed to be refrigerated. So, I would pick up the inmates in my personal vehicle and drive them over to unload the trucks. Then once a month on a Saturday we would have a giveaway, and man all that with volunteers.
“And that,” she said, laughing, “was my first experience organizing something of that magnitude.”
McDavid said this was her first experience dealing with volunteers and the public, but it definitely wasn’t the last.
“David Salisbury was the director at that time, and he broke me in well. He gave me that program, and he also gave me the Home Care Program,” she said.
The latter program, she said, was a state funded program aimed at making it possible for elderly residents to remain in their own homes rather than needing to enter a nursing care facility.
“It was a brand new program,” McDavid said. “So, I had to work with the folks in Frankfort and across the state to help write policies and procedures as that program evolved.”
McDavid continued to work in the programs for seven years until she took the position of executive director of FIVCO Service Agency. That agency was a nonprofit that rented space from FIVCO, so as McDavid said, she never left the building.
“At that time, we ran adult day cares and senior centers, and provided in home services throughout the five-county area,” she said. This was a position she filled for 11 years, then she returned to the FIVCO ADD as associate director.
“I had to learn the other side of things when I came back, and it has been an exciting 20 years,” McDavid said. And that excitement continues because FIVCO is funded on a yearly basis, she said.
For this reason, McDavid said she stresses to her staff the necessity of being adaptable. FIVCO itself is always being forced to adapt.
“Our budget can change at the beginning of the fiscal year or the middle of the fiscal year,” she said. “So, we have to manage that while still responding to the needs of our local mayors and judges. Because ultimately that is who we work for.”
McDavid said that was why the ADD’s were created, to provide a professional staff for the local city who couldn’t afford specialized staff on their own such as grant writers and GIS Mappers. The idea began with John Whisman, McDavid said.
“Whisman was a Kentuckian who came up with the idea of regionalism,” McDavid said. “And that lead to the development of the Area Development Districts.”
McDavid said that she has been truly blessed with board members who emulate Whisman’s vision, and those also with the determinations to see that the vision is realized.
McDavid’s decision to retire was not made lightly.
“I have lost some sleep over the decision these past few days,” McDavid said. “I’m really not sure. This job has basically been my life. ... I think I’ll be OK. But some nights I’m in a panic thinking, what have I done?”
Greenup County Judge-Executive Robert Carpenter said McDavid deserves her retirement, though as a longtime member of the board he realizes the impossibility of replacing her.
“We have several applications we’re looking at, and we’re going to vote on them,” Carpenter said. “But you can’t replace her. You’ll just have to put someone in there and hopefully they can fill her very big shoes.
“She is one of, if not the, sharpest ADD Director in the state of Kentucky,” Carpenter said. “She knows all the laws and how they work. And when you deal with the state and federal governments, and then have to work with counties and cities, you have to be well rounded. And she’s the best.”
“I have worked with her almost 20 years,” said Kelly Ward, the economic development director at FIVCO ADD. He said McDavid was always extremely supportive and helpful.
“I got to see her go from an inexperienced executive director to the longest tenured executive director. I have learned a lot from her,” Ward said.
McDavid said she will be available to assist the next executive director in any way possible. According to Carpenter, she been persuaded to stay in her position until March 1. But she is looking forward to spending an extended amount of time in the near future with family and friends.
“I have bought a travel trailer,” she said. “So, there is going to be some camping throughout the state. And I am actually looking forward to just being able to float in the pool Monday through Friday, and not having to worry about going to work for a while. After that, who knows?”